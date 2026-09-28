Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Decision Gains New Life After Odd Week 3

Almost immediately, it was the type of move that was going go raise all sorts of questions.

It was the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Atlanta Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick on Michael Penix Jr. — despite having recently signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year contract worth up to $160 million.

The QB controversy was immediate. The doubts about Cousins came quickly. It likely was the source of a couple of very odds seasons of football in Atlanta.

But the Falcons felt they had to do it, and in a way, they got the itch because of a high-caliber QB draft class in 2024.

Penix, at the No. 8 pick, was the fourth quarterback off the board in that draft.

Caleb Williams went first to the Bears, followed by Jayden Daniels second to the Commanders and Drake Maye third to the Patriots.

After Penix, the Vikings took J.J. McCarthy at No. 10, and the Broncos got Bo Nix at No. 12.

The six quarterbacks in the first 12 picks immediately set the 2024 draft up as a potential measuring stick as the NFL moved forward.

For a while, the Falcons hadn’t necessarily looked like they had made the right call with Penix.

Then, Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season arrived, and the Penix call started to look a bit different.

Michael Penix Jr. Plays Hero

Penix himself helped his cause with a clutch performance on Thursday Night Football in a win over the Green Bay Packers.

He threw an interception on his second pass of the night, but he stabilized from there to go 18-for-25 for 256 yards and a touchdown to Austin Hooper.

The Falcons had begun the year 0-2 without Penix available as he finished recovering from his 2025 season-ending knee injury.

But with Penix back, the Falcons got in the win column in Week 3, and he looked pretty good leading the way.

2024 QB Class Contrast

Penix was one of only two quarterbacks from the 2024 first round who had a good week.

Bo Nix had a fun Sunday night, leading his Broncos back from a big deficit to stun the Los Angeles Rams. Nix has also been the most consistent winner from that class so far, so it wasn’t necessarily a surprise.

Caleb Williams isn’t even available to play in Week 3, because he sustained a worrisome hamstring injury a week ago.

Jayden Daniels also missed Week 3 with injury, in his case a left elbow problem that could keep him out for a little while still.

Drake Maye played but continued his brutal start to the season, unable to lead even a single TD drive for the Pats in a loss to the Jaguars.

And J.J. McCarthy? He’s currently the QB3 for the Vikings, so far off any chance of becoming their franchise guy.

So at least for this week, the Falcons were plenty glad to have ended up with Penix in that draft.