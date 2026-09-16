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Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Reveals Why He Isn’t Playing

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Michael Penix Jr. speaks to reporters during 2026 Falcons training camp.
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FLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA - JULY 29: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons speaks to media during training camp at IBM Performance Field on July 29, 2026 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Michael Penix Jr. is still working to return to the field.

In the meantime, the Atlanta Falcons have been forced into some quarterback chaos as Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) and Cooper Rush (back) battle injuries, as well.

The resolution for Week 1 was a Rush start, and the result was a 20-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Week 2 is still a mystery. The Carolina Panthers are ready to take on the Falcons, with Bryce Young’s offense having just put up 37 points.

The Falcons’ offense doesn’t even know who will be playing QB.

Penix is the wild card, the guy presumed to have the most talent but also the one whose injury is the most mysterious.

On Wednesday, though, the Falcons’ reporters got a chance to go straight to the source and figure out what’s going on, because Penix took part in a post-practice press conference.

Why Isn’t Michael Penix Jr. Playing?

Penix isn’t playing due to physical components of his recovery from surgery on a torn ACL.

That’s what ESPN’s Marc Raimondi shared on X from Penix’s press appearance:

“Mentally he wants to play,” Raimondi wrote in a different post, “but he can’t go out there unless he feels right physically.”

Penix is certainly itching to play:

During Penix’s presser, Patrick Mahomes was brought up as he made a quicker comeback from a torn ACL — but Penix pointed out that he’s had more surgeries than Mahomes. The lefty has torn an ACL three times since he began his college football career.

Penix also revealed that at the end of the day, it’s his call, at least as far as when he’s ready — then the Falcons of course make the decision on who the starting QB is:

Is Michael Penix Jr. Playing This Week?

Penix didn’t want to rule himself out for Week 2 yet:

During drills in Wednesday’s practice, Penix did do a lot of the same throwing that Cooper Rush did. Rush is presumed to be the starter for the second consecutive week if Penix can’t go — although Tua Tagovailoa could still throw his name into the mix, too.

This is the first really idea of where Penix’s head is at in his recovery, and it at least explains more about why the Falcons haven’t turned to him yet. It feels like the time is coming, but the when still doesn’t seem to be set in stone — and then Penix will have to prove he’s fully healthy and ready to let it rip as Atlanta’s QB.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Reveals Why He Isn’t Playing

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