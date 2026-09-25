Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Waited and Delivered

Michael Penix Jr. frustrated Atlanta Falcons fans for the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

He was practicing just fine. He’d been cleared in his recovery from surgery to repair the third torn ACL of his career. But there he was on the sideline as Cooper Rush and Jack Strand struggled in a pair of Atlanta losses.

The question was obvious: What is Michael Penix Jr. waiting for?

He answered it on Thursday night.

The answer: This. This stage. This moment. This night. This timeline.

Penix’s timing was just what he needed, and it was just what the Falcons needed.

They’re on the board now. They’ve won. They’ve got their starting quarterback back.

And if they can keep Penix upright and on the field, the Falcons have high hopes of a division title and more.

Michael Penix Jr. vs. Packers

The irony, of course, is that it started terribly.

Penix completed his first pass of the night for a nice catch-and-run to Bijan Robinson, but his second pass went to the team wearing green.

Before he had completed anything to the likes of Drake London or Kyle Pitts, Penix had completed a pass to the Packers.

The second drive wasn’t much better. Penix misfired on multiple throws, leading to a punt. It looked like it was going to be a long night.

Instead, patience turned out to be the virtue everyone needed to hold onto for just a little longer.

Patience Pays Off

In the end, Penix went 18-for-25 for 256 yards and a touchdown.

Yes, his life was made easier by Robinson putting on a show all over the field.

But this was also about Penix, and his arm strength, and the rediscovery of his timing, and the belief he gives to the rest of the Falcons’ offense.

NFL players will say all the right things, but they know — they know which QBs give them a real chance to win games and which don’t.

And when they get back on the field with one of those high-talent quarterbacks, there’s a desire to show that they can be a force.

On Thursday night, the Falcons showed that when things go right, they could be tough to beat.

This was Lambeau Field. It’s sacred ground in the NFL. The Packers aren’t supposed to look utterly outclassed on this field.

Jordan Love has been healthy all season. He’s a highly regarded young QB. He got outplayed by Penix.

The lefty won’t have to be perfect when he’s got guys like Robinson and London around him. He just has to be willing, and at times able, to step up when his number is called.

Penix changes everything for the Falcons. It sure looks like he was worth the wait.