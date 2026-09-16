Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Return Date Revealed

The Atlanta Falcons are treading water at the moment, and just barely.

Their quarterback room is in tatters, and considering it’s the most important position in sports, that’s not a good place to be at all.

The plan was for Tua Tagovailoa to start in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he hurt his oblique on the Thursday before the game, keeping him out of action.

The Falcons were already holding out Michael Penix Jr. as he recovers from last year’s season-ending knee injury.

That forced them to start Cooper Rush, with the undrafted D-II rookie Jack Strand as his backup.

Rush struggled mightily to get the football to the Falcons’ wide receiver and tight end options, and in general, Atlanta struggled to move the ball down the field in a 20-13 loss.

It’s unlikely the Falcons can make much noise this season if Rush is forced to keep starting. There are also a lot of doubts about Tua.

Penix is the one guy who feels like he could still make a difference, if he ever comes back.

When is Michael Penix Jr. Coming Back?

The current expectation is a Week 3 return for Penix.

That’s what NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on television during the build-up to Week 2.

Rap: Falcons would like Michael Penix Jr. to start, but QB “doesn’t seem quite ready”. Week 3 “more likely option” for Penix Jr. to start. — Rise Up Bijan (@RiseUpReader) September 16, 2026

The Falcons’ schedule made this just a little bit more tricky, too.

Atlanta plays on Sunday in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.

Then the Falcons are back at it quickly on Thursday Night Football in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

It’s not exactly a lot of time to recharge, and if Penix were to return for the first game in that sequence, there’d be at least a bit of concern about how he might handle the quick turnaround.

If Penix isn’t back until Week 3, the question then becomes whether Tagovailoa is healthy enough to take the gig from Rush for a week, or do the Falcons stick with Rush? It’s definitely a chaotic QB room.

Why Falcons Are Being Cautious

Penix’s season-ending knee injury in 2025 was the third ACL tear of his career.

This isn’t the case of someone who has never gotten hurt before. One of the biggest concerns for Penix coming out of college was his injury history.

His arm talent and overall quarterback ability brought about plenty of believers, but the Falcons now find themselves knowing they have to be careful with Penix before he goes too far down the injury path to a place he can’t return.

The caution definitely creates an impatience among the Atlanta fanbase, but it’s something the Falcons clearly feel they have to do.