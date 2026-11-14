Falcons Earn Surprising Midseason Grade After Inconsistent First Half

The Atlanta Falcons are not having a great 2026 season, but their midseason grade might not reflect it.

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports recently graded every NFL team at the midway point of the year, giving the Falcons a “C.” It’s surprising, since the Falcons are 3-6 and in last place in the NFC South.

“I can’t justify giving any NFC South team anything other than a ‘C’ based on what they have done to date,” Dubin wrote about the Falcons. They’re all living down to relatively low expectations.”

Dubin is right, as every team in the NFC South has only three wins through nine weeks. The Falcons are in last place but are only half a game behind the Carolina Panthers for the division lead.

Falcons Have Struggled to Find Consistency

That said, Atlanta is 1-2 against its divisional opponents, which is why it is at the bottom of the standings. And the two losses were tough, falling to the Panthers 34-3 and getting shut out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-0.

Another reason Dubin likely gave the Falcons a “C” is that they have shown they can play with the top teams in the NFL. In Week 3, Atlanta traveled to Green Bay and defeated the Packers 35-14. In Week 7, the Falcons took on the then-undefeated San Francisco 49ers and won 29-20.

Can the Falcons Turn Things Around in the Second Half?

Now the question is, can the Falcons go on a run and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017? It’s going to be tough, as Atlanta will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday before their bye week. After the bye, the Falcons will take on the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, and the Washington Commanders before ending the year with matchups against the NFC South opponents (Buccaneers, Panthers, and New Orleans Saints).

Of the eight teams the Falcons will face during the second half of the season, four have winning records. And of those four teams, three are currently sitting at 6-2.

For the Falcons to turn things around, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will need to be more consistent. In the last two games, Penix has thrown one touchdown and five interceptions. Through seven games, Penix has thrown for 1,444 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Atlanta needs to make sure Bijan Robinson gets the ball as much as he possibly can each game. He leads the NFL in rushing with 880 yards and also has 250 receiving yards on 31 receptions.