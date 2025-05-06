Atlanta Falcons move up in ESPN Power Rankings

Falcons address the position of need in the draft

The Atlanta Falcons knew going into the offseason that they would need to address their defense. They fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and added Jeff Ulbrich to replace him. Atlanta went into the offseason without a lot of money to spend during the offseason largely because of the Kirk Cousins contract.

In a May 5th article on NFL power rankings after the draft, Falcons insider Marc Raimondi stated:

The Falcons have overhauled the position that needed it most. Atlanta got only 14.5 sacks from its edge rushers in 2024. In free agency, the team picked up veteran Leonard Floyd, who has had at least 8.5 sacks in each of the past five seasons. The Falcons got aggressive in the draft, too, doubling up at edge rusher in the first round with speedsters Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. Floyd, Walker, Pearce and Bralen Trice — who missed all of 2024 with a torn ACL — will join Arnold Ebiketie on the line. Ebiketie led Atlanta with six sacks last season Falcons ready to move forward with Penix

The Atlanta Falcons have been very clear about the direction they have decided to go about their quarterback. Last year’s first-round pick Michael Penix will be the starter after ending the season as the starter for the last three games.

Penix will have several offensive weapons in running back Bijan Robinson, tight end Kyle Pitts, and wide receivers Drake London and Darrell Moody. Michael will add another dimension to the offense as he can also be a scrambling quarterback something that Cousins wasn’t able to do.

It will also be different for the Falcon’s receivers as Penix is a left-handed quarterback. Left-handed quarterbacks flip the field, requiring right tackles to become blindside protectors, and changing how plays are drawn and executed. The coaching staff has leaned into the adjustment, using misdirection, rollouts, and Penix mobility to their advantage.

Falcons poise to make playoffs this season

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t made the playoffs since the 2017 season. Since their last postseason appearance in 2017, the Falcons have cycled through three head coaches, multiple starting quarterbacks, and countless front-office overhauls. Each new season begins with optimism whether sparked by a big-name draft pick, a free-agent splash, or a fresh coaching staff but ends in disappointment.

Analysts have repeatedly pointed to poor drafting and questionable free-agent decisions as contributors to the team’s spiral. While some pieces have promise, the front office has yet to construct a complete roster capable of contending in a tough NFC landscape.

The city of Atlanta is ready to cheer on a winning franchise as the Falcons have the support of the city. It’s going to be very vital for the Falcons to start the season strong to create an identity in the early goings. It will once again be a tough division as the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers have all added to their roster. It should be a great season in Atlanta as they have drafted well and signed some key free agents.