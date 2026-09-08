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Ex-Falcons Contributor Named Week 1 Starter in AFC North

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Jovaughn Gwyn at the NFL Combine.
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 05: Jovaughn Gwyn of South Carolina participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons decided not to bring back Jovaughn Gwyn for another season, letting him walk this offseason.

The Baltimore Ravens are likely quite thankful for that.

The Ravens on Monday announced that Gwyn will be their Week 1 starting center. It will be the first start of Gwyn’s career.

The Ravens take on the Indianapolis Colts in a relatively high-profile opener, and so Gwyn will be in the spotlight.

He’ll be snapping the ball to two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, which has to be a cool moment in Gwyn’s career.

Jovaugh Gwyn With Ravens

The most notable piece of Gwyn being named the Ravens’ starting center is who he’s replacing.

The Ravens had Tyler Linderbaum, the best center in football, playing that position.

Linderbaum left Baltimore in free agency to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders on a deal that pays him $27 million per year, which is a record for an interior offensive lineman.

The Ravens were always going to have a tough time replacing Linderbaum, especially in a free agent market that featured more teams in need of centers than there were centers available.

Gwyn likely wasn’t viewed as a likely solution, but he’s who they’re going with in the end.

Interestingly, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter noted in his press conference that just because Gwyn is starting Week 1 doesn’t mean he’ll be starting the whole season.

Jovaughn Gwyn’s Time With Falcons

Gwyn originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick by the Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.

The native of Charlotte, North Carolina played in one game in each of his first two seasons with Atlanta.

In 2025, he broke out to some extent, getting onto the field in all 17 games. He didn’t start any of those, though.

That means the step up to a Week 1 start with the Ravens is a big one.

Baltimore will have to hope that the lessons Gwyn learned in his time with the Falcons, even time spent on the sideline, can translate to success for a team that is certainly in the playoff picture right from the outset of the season.

The Falcons, meanwhile, have Ryan Neuzil as their starting center. They clearly never viewed Gwyn as a candidate for that spot or they wouldn’t have let him leave so easily in free agency.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Ex-Falcons Contributor Named Week 1 Starter in AFC North

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