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Falcons’ New Logo Sparks Nazi Comparisons From Fans

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank speaks with Michael Penix Jr. #9 prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons posted a new profile picture on their X (formerly Twitter) account earlier this week, and the backlash has been swift.

The logo, believed to actually point back toward a throwback old visual, has gotten social media talking about the unusual overlap the Falcons’ image has with Nazi symbols.

That’s obviously not what anyone in Atlanta was aiming for, but that’s what people are seeing and commenting on.

First, this is the logo (if it doesn’t display here, click this link to view it):

The color scheme with the black stripe down the middle isn’t doing it any favors. Neither is the positioning of the Falcons’ wing as it looks to be raised toward something.

Let’s take a look at what people are saying.

Fans React to Falcons’ Logo

As of the time of this writing on Thursday afternoon, that Falcons’ social media post had 11.8 million views on X. It was going incredibly viral.

One reply wrote, “Falcons were up 28-3 at Dunkirk.”

Another wrote: “I must say, I was not expecting to wake up this morning to see that the Atlanta Falcons are preparing to invade Poland.”

There were also a number of jokes about blitzkrieg — which of course has a tie-in linguistically to the football idea of a defensive blitz.

Fans Criticize Falcons

Some of the responses were less about making jokes and more about criticizing the process that allowed this to be shared by the Falcons’ social media in the first place.

“Who thought this was a good idea?” wrote one reply.

Another: “The amount of people who had to approve this was staggering and yet here we are.”

One Falcons fan summed up an odd Thursday like this:

(And yes, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees did say Madden is good for play-calling, to an extent, because it forces you to consider various strategies. His quote was quite tame in reality, but it had a hue that could bother fans.)

The Falcons posted that new profile picture/logo on Wednesday and it’s still there, so it’s not clear whether they’re considering making any change.

If that post remains up, it’s going to present many more opportunities for people to share their thoughts — both serious and otherwise.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Falcons’ New Logo Sparks Nazi Comparisons From Fans

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