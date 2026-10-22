Falcons’ New Logo Sparks Nazi Comparisons From Fans

The Atlanta Falcons posted a new profile picture on their X (formerly Twitter) account earlier this week, and the backlash has been swift.

The logo, believed to actually point back toward a throwback old visual, has gotten social media talking about the unusual overlap the Falcons’ image has with Nazi symbols.

That’s obviously not what anyone in Atlanta was aiming for, but that’s what people are seeing and commenting on.

First, this is the logo (if it doesn’t display here, click this link to view it):

New PFP 👀 https://t.co/gBXWISJav4 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 21, 2026

The color scheme with the black stripe down the middle isn’t doing it any favors. Neither is the positioning of the Falcons’ wing as it looks to be raised toward something.

Let’s take a look at what people are saying.

Fans React to Falcons’ Logo

As of the time of this writing on Thursday afternoon, that Falcons’ social media post had 11.8 million views on X. It was going incredibly viral.

One reply wrote, “Falcons were up 28-3 at Dunkirk.”

Another wrote: “I must say, I was not expecting to wake up this morning to see that the Atlanta Falcons are preparing to invade Poland.”

There were also a number of jokes about blitzkrieg — which of course has a tie-in linguistically to the football idea of a defensive blitz.

Fans Criticize Falcons

Some of the responses were less about making jokes and more about criticizing the process that allowed this to be shared by the Falcons’ social media in the first place.

“Who thought this was a good idea?” wrote one reply.

Another: “The amount of people who had to approve this was staggering and yet here we are.”

One Falcons fan summed up an odd Thursday like this:

Woke up to my STC saying he has an 8-yard punt fielding rule instead of 10-yard rule, my OC saying madden helps him with play calling, and TMZ claiming that the franchise logo that’s over 60 years old is new nazi propaganda. https://t.co/ehqHETRXjz — Tre’Shon (@tre3shon) October 22, 2026

(And yes, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees did say Madden is good for play-calling, to an extent, because it forces you to consider various strategies. His quote was quite tame in reality, but it had a hue that could bother fans.)

The Falcons posted that new profile picture/logo on Wednesday and it’s still there, so it’s not clear whether they’re considering making any change.

If that post remains up, it’s going to present many more opportunities for people to share their thoughts — both serious and otherwise.