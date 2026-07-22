Falcons OC Tommy Rees Named In Stacked List Of Potential Breakout Assistant Coaches

The Atlanta Falcons made a number of staff changes shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 season in a way that can only be described as “cleaning house.

One of the key additions is offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. For a Falcons offense that was largely stagnant in 2025, what Rees brings to the table is plenty of reason for excitement.

He’s got a good understanding of how Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was also brought over from the Cleveland Browns coaching staff, likes to do things after serving under him for a period of time.

Rees joined the Browns coaching staff under Stefanksi in 2024, serving as the pass game specialist and the tight ends coach. He was later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2025, the same position he has remained in ever since.

Ahead of his first season in Atlanta, the expectations are sky-high for Rees. And there’s a lot of hope that he will meet those right out of the gate.

Falcons OC Tommy Rees Named Among Potential Breakout Assistant Coaches

Out of 32 total NFL coaches, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic pinned Rees as one of those she expected to be a possible breakout candidate in 2026.

One of the biggest tasks he’ll have has to do with the quarterback battle between Michael Penix Jr. and former Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa.

“Rees was hired as a key part of new coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff after serving the same role under Stefanski in Cleveland,” Rodrigue wrote. “Rees, whose pro coaching background is with tight ends and in the passing game, will have some exciting skill players to work with — and big questions at quarterback with the arrival of Tua Tagovailoa and the injury recovery of Michael Penix Jr.”

Rees has a lot to work with on paper in Atlanta; the question is whether or not he can put it all together in live game action.

What Tommy Rees Brings To The Table Ahead Of The 2026 Season

So, what exactly is Atlanta getting a coach like Rees? At a minimum, the Falcons are getting someone on the sidelines who has experienced a consistent, steady rise throughout his career.

Rees cut his teeth as a graduate assistant at Northwestern before heading on to the NFL level. He got his first gig in the pros as an offensive assistant for the Chargers after one year in his previous role.

After that stint, Rees returned to his Alma Mater in 2017. There, he served as the quarterbacks coach for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish until 2022. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020, continuing to also serve as quarterbacks coach until 2022.

He got a change of scenery in 2023, joining the SEC in 2o23 as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide for one year. After that, he returned to the NFL ranks, where he’s been with Stefanski ever since.

It will be interesting to watch what type of magic he’s able to work in what could be a major rebound season for the Falcons.