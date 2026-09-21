Falcons Suddenly Part Ways With Rookie After 2 Weeks

The Atlanta Falcons still have a lot of things to figure out.

They don’t have a lot of time heading into Week 3, either, because they get the unfortunately timed quick turnaround to play on Thursday Night Football.

Atlanta heads to Green Bay’s Lambeau Field this week to take on the Packers, who are narrowly 1-1. The Falcons are painfully and convincingly 0-2.

There’s a lot to be figured out for the Falcons, beginning of course with the quarterback position.

But on Monday, while head coach Kevin Stefanski wasn’t giving much away as far as his QB plans, the Falcons made another move.

Falcons Cut Rookie

The Falcons on Monday released rookie center James Brockermeyer, according to Daniel Flick of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Flick added:

“Brockermeyer, an undrafted free agent, generated some buzz this summer and had a good market of interested teams post-draft, too.”

The suggestion there is that it may not take Brockermeyer too long to find another team.

The Falcons had two centers ahead of Brockermeyer who were already on their 53-man roster: Ryan Neuzil and Corey Levin.

While some centers have the versatility to play other spots, the nature of the position is such that generally they stay in the middle of the offensive line and only really get a chance if the guy in front of them gets hurt or struggles.

Brockermeyer was a couple steps away from that for the Falcons, and he may get a better shot elsewhere.

His release also suggests Atlanta is considering signing someone new to the practice squad at a different position, but no such move has been revealed yet.

Who Is James Brockermeyer?

James Brockermeyer is a 24-year old center originally from Texas.

He was a four-star recruit of high school and originally went to Alabama, where his brother Tommy already played.

Brockermeyer got into 16 games over three seasons with the Crimson Tide before opting to transfer.

The portal brought him to the TCU Horned Frogs, for whom he started all 12 games before hitting the portal once more. He had redshirted a year at Alabama, so Brockermeyer had one year left.

He went to the Miami Hurricanes, and he had a fascinating season that saw him named third-team All-ACC but first-team All-American.

At his Pro Day, Brockermeyer measured at 6-foot-3 and 298 pounds with a 6-foot-6 wingspan.

He ran a 5.31-second 40-yard dash and vertical leaped 28.5 inches. He did 26 reps on the bench press.

After going undrafted, Brockermeyer signed with the Falcons soon after the 2026 NFL Draft ended.

The Falcons waived him on roster cut day at the end of August but then signed him to the practice squad.

Now, though, Brockermeyer has been cut loose, and other teams might make a play to try and sign him.