NFL International Game SET for 2025, First Ever Game to Be Played in Germany

The Atlanta Falcons will make history on November 9th as they will play the Indianapolis Colts as part of the NFL International Games for the 2025 season. It will be the first time two NFL teams will play a football game in Germany. The game will be played at Olympic Stadium with a tentative game time of 9:30 am. It will be an away game for Atlanta as the remaining schedule will be released on May 14. The game will also be televised on NFL Network. It will be the Falcons’ fourth time playing overseas during the regular season.

Germany is excited to watch the Falcons

In an article by Terrin Waack on Atlanta Falcons.com, Atlanta Falcons president Greg Beadles expressed his desire for the Falcons to play in front of their German fans.

“We are definitely excited and proud to take part in the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Berlin, and look forward to seeing Atlanta Falcons fans from Germany and across the globe in November,” Atlanta Falcons president Greg Beadles said. “Long before taking part in the NFL’s Global Markets Program, we saw and felt the passion for the Falcons from our dedicated German fans, including a number who have made trips to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and to our games across the U.S. and our previous international games. We look forward to experiencing the German culture and the fandom that has made Germany an important part of the NFL’s growth and future.”

Berlin Senator for Sports Iris Spranger is looking forward to seeing recently signed German kicker Lenny Krieg play in front of his hometown.

“Now it’s official! We are looking forward to the NFL’s premiere at the Olympiastadion in Berlin with the Atlanta Falcons and the already announced home team, the Indianapolis Colts,” Berlin’s Senator for Sports, Iris Spranger, said in a statement. “The Falcons have a true Berliner on their team in kicker Lenny Krieg. We will welcome him just as warmly as our NFL hero Björn Werner, who previously played for the Colts. Today’s announcement by the NFL underscores once again that Berlin and the NFL are a perfect match.”

German kicker Lenny Krieg

Krieg was one of five specialists to participate in the NFL IPP Program. The program aims to help international athletes play in the NFL. Atlanta decided to sign Krieg after current kicker Younghoe Koo struggled with injuries and inconsistency last season.

“We missed entirely too many kicks this year. The brutal truth that can’t happen,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said in his end-of-season press conference. “So, we’ve got to find ways to make those kicks. That certainly plays into not winning the number of games you want to win. We’ve got to find ways to create that competition across the board for all of us.”

Lenny should bring great competition to kicker position this summer. Krieg played for the EFL’s Stuttgart Surge in 2025 and converted 11 of his 16 field goals (68.8%). Krieg has a strong leg and can add value to the Falcons’ offense going into next season.