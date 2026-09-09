Falcons’ QB Solution Is Trade With 49ers

The Atlanta Falcons have a lot of quarterbacks to choose from.

When that’s the case, though, it often means that none of them is really good enough.

They’ve already announced that it’ll be former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa getting the Week 1 start in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.

It’s also been implied by national reporters that when Michael Penix is back to full health from his knee injury, he’ll get a chance to play, too.

The Atlanta roster also includes veteran backup Cooper Rush as well as highly intriguing undrafted QB Jack Strand.

So yeah, there are a lot of bodies in the quarterback room.

What’s one more? That’s the question asked by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox in a new article where he suggests a potential trade target if the Falcons don’t think anyone they’ve got will get the job done.

Falcons QB Trade Rumor

Knox names the Falcons, along with the Cleveland Browns, as the two logical landing spots if the San Francisco 49ers decide to trade their backup, Mac Jones.

Jones is the former Patriots first-round pick who then went to the Jacksonville Jaguars before San Francisco.

He actually made a Pro Bowl to start his career with New England, but it hasn’t been perfect sailing for him since.

Jones’ arrow is pointing up, though, as many view him as the top backup QB in football.