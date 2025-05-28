Atlanta Falcons’ New QB-WR Duo Ready to Take over the League

The Atlanta Falcons offense will go as far as Michael Penix and Drake London go this season. Both players are first-round picks who are expected to be elite at their position. Penix was able to throw his first touchdown pass to London during week 18 against the Carolina Panthers. Penix believes if he gets the ball near London he will always make a play on the ball.

“Just giving those guys a chance, just giving those opportunities to make those big-time plays because they’re playmakers, and that’s what they’re going to do with the ball in their hands,” Penix said after the game.

Both Penix and London have used that momentum from the last game of the season to work in the offseason. In an article by ESPN Marc Raimondi, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson talks about the relationship being built between the two this offseason.

“[Penix and London] were able to connect in the offseason together, and then obviously we’ve been on the grass for a couple of weeks now, but I think it’ll just continue to grow for the limited amount of reps that they did have going into those games,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “And very impressive to see … they might’ve prepped a play one time in practice, and they took it to the field and had success. So, I think it continues to grow.”

London is one of the top receivers in the league

London had an amazing season last year as he accumulated 1,271 yards and 9 touchdowns on the season. He finished 4th in the league with receiving yards. London’s ability to consistently produce at a high level, regardless of quarterback changes, showcases his adaptability and skill.

“I wouldn’t trade Drake for anybody,” Robinson said.

Since [London] walked in the door, day one, his makeup, competitiveness — he just keeps ascending,” Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith said. “He’s got to take that next jump and he’s taken on more of a leadership role and all those things.”

London’s ability to snag passes high, low, behind, or outside the numbers is elite. Penix will love these targets because he can throw them open. At 6’4″, with muscle, Drake can beat press coverage, shield off defenders, and win physical battles in tight spaces. It’s no surprise that Atlanta exercised the fifth-year option for the 23-year-old wide receiver.

Penix number-one receiver

Penix has many options on offense however his number one offensive weapon will be London. A quarterback and his number-one receiver speak a language few understand. It’s not just routes and reads it is body language, eye contact, and instinct. It’s a connection that thrives in chaos, shines under pressure, and can turn a simple play into something unforgettable. The Falcons had one of the better quarterback-wide receiver combinations between Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. Both players will be make the Hall of Fame for the things they were able to do on the field.