Atlanta Falcons Have a Solution to Improve Run Defense Problem

The Atlanta Falcons have done a great job of refining the pass rush this season. They have added speed and versatility from playmakers in the draft and free agents. Atlanta hasn’t done much to add to the run defense this offseason which was a hurdle last year. Atlanta had one of the worst run defenses a season ago ranked 15th overall and 26th in run defense success rate. Last season, the Falcons were repeatedly gashed between the tackles, surrendering key first downs and allowing opponents to control the tempo. Whether it was poor gap discipline, missed tackles, or a lack of physicality at the point of attack, the problems were obvious and costly. The inability to stop the run wore down the defense, opened up play-action, and made it difficult to get off the field on third down.

Atlanta lacks beef on the defensive linemen

The Falcons only have four defensive linemen on the roster who are over 300 lbs in defensive lineman Kentavius Street, David Onyemata, Lacale London, and Ta’Quon Graham. Most teams attempt to try and stop the run with large bodies to stop the run. This new generation of “lean big men” can anchor against double teams and shoot gaps to disrupt plays in the backfield.

The modern run game is more complex than ever with zone reads, misdirections, and jet sweeps becoming the norm. Lean 300-pounders offer the ability to adjust on the fly, hold their ground in one-gap or two-gap schemes, and even chase downplays sideline to sideline. A great run defense starts up front, and a lean 300-pound lineman is the engine that drives it. They free up linebackers to flow to the ball and they eliminate offensive linemen from climbing to the second level. For example, when it’s 3rd-and-1, larger defensive linemen are the immovable object standing between the offense and the sticks.

Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich making adjustments

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is also implementing schematic tweaks to improve gap integrity and assignment discipline. Expect more stacked boxes, more run blitzes, and more focus on early down success. The coaching staff is drilling fundamentals daily hand placement, leverage, and tackling angles all to eliminate missed tackles and create more negative plays.

“They watch your tape, they learn your rules, and then they beat you ways that you’ve never been beaten before,” Ulbrich said. “So, because of that, you need more variety in coverage, you need more multiplicity in the front, you need more scheme. And so that’s where I’ve changed completely.”

The best run-stopping teams play with edge, pride, and relentless energy. That’s what Atlanta is aiming to build with the talent they have in the building. With a new mindset, improved personnel, and sharper discipline, Atlanta is determined to flip the narrative. If they succeed, the ripple effect will be felt across the entire defense such as more third-and-longs, more sacks, and more opportunities to close out games. Stopping the run will play a huge role in Atlanta making the playoffs and winning the NFC South.