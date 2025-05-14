Atlanta Falcons Rookie Compared to Micah Parsons

The Atlanta Falcons’ Jalon Walker is a man on a mission as he is ready to prove why he was a first-round draft pick. Walker was one of the better defenders in the draft as he can play different positions along the defensive front seven. Many pundits are comparing him to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons as they have similar skill sets.

In an Athletic article by Jason Kendall, Raheem Morris explains he wasn’t ready to put that much pressure on the rookie.

“To compare him to that type of greatness, put that type of pressure on this young man would be unfair,” the head coach said.

Walker has a great relationship with Parsons as he considers him to be a great mentor.

“I’m great friends with Micah, and he’s a big mentor to me,” Walker said. “He’s like an older brother to me in the way he pushes me to be better, he pushes me to have a high standard for myself. I being able to be versatile is what I do, and what he does as well. I learned well from his style of play.”

“And Micah, I am two separate people. Micah is Micah, and I am Jalon Walker myself, but I do emulate him in some ways of just versatility and game,” Walker said.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot wanted Walker all along

General manager Terry Fontenot had Walker rated very high on his board, as he was very familiar with the former Georgia Bulldogs product.

“The kid’s makeup is unique (with) all the things he can do, all the places he can rush from. He’s an off-the-ball backer, he’s an on-the-ball backer. He can do so many different things. He’s versatile. He can set edges. I mean, there’s not much he can’t do,” said Fontenot

Walker excelled at many different positions for the Bulldogs. What sets Walker apart is his diverse skill set. He doesn’t rely solely on athleticism. His first step off the line is explosive, often leaving offensive tackles grasping at air. His hand technique, refined through countless hours of film and drills, is surgical, allowing him to disengage blockers and close in on quarterbacks with precision.

Walker knows how to sack the quarterback

Walker’s biggest asset to any defense is how he pressures and sacks the quarterback.

“If you tell me to go get the quarterback, I will go get him. It doesn’t matter if I’m at the end of the line, don’t matter if I’m in the slot. It doesn’t matter if I’m off the ball. My job is simple. If you tell me to go get them, I’ll go get them. It’s just what I do. I feel like what everybody knows is what I do best,” said Walker.

Morris also feels like Walker is a dynamic athlete who excels all over the field.

“The kid’s makeup is unique (with) all the things he can do, all the places he can rush from. He’s an off-the-ball backer, he’s an on-the-ball backer. He can do so many different things. He’s versatile. He can set edges. I mean, there’s not much he can’t do,” said Morris.