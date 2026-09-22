Falcons Sign All-American With Great Hair From Lions

The Atlanta Falcons are shifting their depth offensively, and they’re doing it with an intriguing player joining the organization.

Colby Sorsdal is the name of the newest Falcons player.

Sorsdal was signed to the Falcons’ practice squad on Tuesday. He takes the practice squad place of the released offensive lineman James Brockermeyer.

Himself an offensive lineman, Sorsdal was part of a set of four roster moves for the Falcons that were announced on Tuesday:

We have made the following roster moves: – Placed A.J. Terrell Jr. on IR

– Signed Zach Harrison to the 53

– Released James Brockermeyer from PS

– Signed Colby Sorsdal to PShttps://t.co/PH1EPFrCM8 pic.twitter.com/aFfMbbVwX7 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 22, 2026

Sorsdal isn’t a well-known name, but he’s definitely got some fun traits.

What To Know About Colby Sorsdal

Sorsdal has some great hair. We’ll start there.

It’s somewhat visible in the photo atop the article, although tucked inside his Detroit Lions helmet.

Sorsdal can also play offensive line quite well, usually at the tackle spot.

He’s originally from the Pittsburgh area, where he attended Mt. Lebanon High School.

From there, he went to the College of William & Mary, which he chose over Central Florida and Ball State.

Sorsdal developed into one of the best FCS offensive linemen in the country as he started 46 games in college. His final season, he was named a first-team FC All-American.

That was enough to get Sorsdal drafted. The Lions chose him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 152 overall.

Sorsdal started three games in his rookie season and appeared in 16 games overall.

Injuries limited him from there. He remained with the Lions, but he appeared in just one game in 2024 and no games in 2025.

The Lions had Sorsdal in camp this summer, too, but they cut him on roster cutdown day.

Sorsdal was a free agent for the past couple weeks as the NFL regular season got rolling, but now he is coming to Atlanta.

The Falcons have started the season poorly, having dropped both of their first two games with Cooper Rush starting at quarterback.

Vibes are conceptually getting better for Atlanta, although the news that CB A.J. Terrell is going on injured reserve is a bummer.

Michael Penix Jr. has the starting QB job back, though, which should be a plus.

Colby Sorsdal Role

With Sorsdal signed to the practice squad, he’ll initially be out there to try and give the Falcons’ defense some quality looks as they prepare for opponents — next up, the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

The hope for Sorsdal will be that over time, he can impress enough to potentially get elevated to a gameday roster to try and play in his first NFL regular season game since 2024.

For now, he’ll take the fact that he’s got a contract again. It’s the first step in a potential comeback story for the former FCS All-American.