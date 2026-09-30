Falcons Sign Former 3rd-Round Pick Before Monday Night Football in Week 4

All of a sudden, the football world is seeing a lot of the Atlanta Falcons.

They played on Thursday Night Football in Week 3 — and picked up a big win over the Green Bay Packers. They’ll play on Monday Night Football in Week 4, and then they run it back with Sunday Night Football in Week 5.

The upcoming Monday night game is a big divisional clash against the New Orleans Saints, with both teams sitting at 1-2 and wanting to pick up a key victory.

With that in mind, the Falcons continue to look for ways to improve their roster so they can try and make a run at an NFC South title. With Michael Penix Jr. back healthy and looking sharp so far, there’s reason for optimism in Atlanta.

And so on Wednesday, they made a new signing to bolster the roster.

Falcons Sign Brian Asamoah

On Wednesday morning, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Falcons are signing Brian Asamoah II.

He’s a linebacker out of Oklahoma who was once a third-round pick.

The Falcons had brought Asamoah in for a workout and clearly liked what they saw.

Sources: The #Falcons are signing former #Vikings LB Brian Asamoah II. A former 3rd-round pick out of Oklahoma, Asamoah recently worked out for Atlanta and will provide much-needed depth. pic.twitter.com/H3TydSgw9k — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 30, 2026

Who is Brian Asamoah?

Asamoah is a 26-year old linebacker who may see his most work on special teams with the Falcons.

He played his high school football at a powerhouse in Columbus, Ohio — St. Francis de Sales.

From there, he went to Oklahoma to play for the Sooners. Asamoah recorded 90 tackles in his third and final season at OU, earning himself a shot at the NFL.

The Vikings took Asamoah in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He spent his first three NFL seasons with the Vikings but never really broke through as someone who could get consistent work on the defensive side of the ball.

Asamoah had 17 tackles as a rookie, as well as one fumble forced and one fumble recovered.

His tackle total dropped to seven in 2023 and six in 2024 — when he played almost exclusively on special teams.

Asamoah suited up for the Cincinnati Bengals for just four games in 2025 and didn’t make a tackle.

He has yet to play anywhere in 2026. Asamoah wasn’t in training camp with any team, and so he’ll have to ramp up in a hurry to be ready for Monday night with the Falcons.

Asamoah is an impressive athlete, having run a 4.56-second 4o-yard dash at the NFL Combine while measuring 6-feet tall and 226 pounds and jumping a vertical leap of 36.5 inches.

Now, he brings that skillset to the Falcons and will hope to prove he still belongs in the league, while Atlanta hopes it has found a useful special teams contributor.