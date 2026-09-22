Falcons Snag Eagles Youngster To Replace Injured Star

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t really have any time to waste.

On Tuesday, they placed star cornerback A.J. Terrell on injured reserve, and it’s not a great week for it — because the Falcons play on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers.

The quick turnaround necessitated quick action, and that’s what the Falcons showed.

News emerged after Terrell’s IR placement that the Falcons are bringing aboard a new cornerback — and it’s a guy who was currently employed by an NFC rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Falcons Sign Player From Eagles

The newest member of the Falcons? Robert Longerbeam.

The signing sounds like it isn’t quite official, per the report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, but it’s on its way:

The #Falcons are working to sign CB Robert Longerbeam to their active roster off the #Eagles’ practice squad, sources say. A sixth-round pick for the #Ravens last year, Longerbeam heads to Atlanta after A.J. Terrell was placed on IR. https://t.co/WoLUoMQS3f — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 22, 2026

For Longerbeam to join the Falcons, he has to be signed off the Eagles’ practice squad and directly onto Atlanta’s 53-man roster.

Terrell’s placement on IR vacated a space that allows that to happen quite simply.

The Eagles had already made a cornerback move on Tuesday, signing the veteran Kenny Moore.

Another piece of the Kenny Moore puzzle: the Eagles are said to be losing practice squad CB Robert Longerbeam to another team. Moore gives them a veteran presence and offers positional versatility. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 22, 2026

Now, the machinations continue with the news of Longerbeam heading to the Falcons.

Who is Robert Longerbeam?

Robert Longerbeam is a 25-year old cornerback originally from Alexandria, Virginia.

He was a three-star recruit for T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, and he went to play his college football at Rutgers.

By the end of his college career, Longerbeam was a strong tackler and a solid cover man, and it earned him a selection as the No. 212 overall pick (sixth round) in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Longerbeam had impressed in the pre-draft process with a 6-foot-4 wingspan and a 4.39-second 40-yard dash.

He hurt his knee during 2025 training camp with Baltimore, though, so he didn’t get a chance to play in an NFL regular season game as a rookie.

Longerbeam spent this summer with the Ravens, too, but was cut on roster cutdown day.

He signed with the Eagles a couple days later, and he spent the first two weeks of the season on their practice squad.

Now, Longerbeam appears to have found a new NFL home, and in Atlanta, he may have a much quicker path to playing time given the injuries to Terrell and fellow cornerback Billy Bowman.

It’s not yet clear whether Longerbeam would be ready to play on Thursday night against the Packers, but the Falcons will likely be trying to get him up to speed in a hurry.