Falcons’ Tua Tagovailoa Trends in Vikings Trade Rumors

The Atlanta Falcons were thought earlier this season to be considering a Tua Tagovailoa roster move.

After Michael Penix Jr. returned to full health, Tagovailoa seemed potentially expendable. Sure, he had just arrived, but Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio had joined a Sunday Night Football pregame show and suggested that Tua could be a goner.

Tagovailoa remains in Atlanta weeks later, but an important day has arrived.

Tuesday is the NFL trade deadline. The buzzer sounds at 4 p.m. ET.

And because Tagovailoa is a former starter but not a current starter, there are some who wonder whether he could be traded before the deadline.

Particularly of note: The Minnesota Vikings probably want to make a QB trade. And while they’ve been most heavily pointed toward Daniel Jones, Tagovailoa would come a whole lot cheaper.

Tua Tagovailoa to Vikings?

Tagovailoa has been thrown out by multiple football followers on social media as a guy who could end up in Minnesota.

Overnight QB trade options for the Vikings: – Raiders: Kirk Cousins – Colts: Daniel Jones – Jets: Geno Smith – Browns: Shedeur Sanders – Browns: Dillon Gabriel – Titans: Mitch Trubisky – Falcons: Tua Tagovailoa – Saints: Spencer Rattler – Saints: Zach Wilson – Rams: Stetson Bennett … plenty of good options! — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) November 10, 2026

Vikings need to try to get one of these guys tomorrow: 1. Kirk Cousins

2. Mac Jones

3. Geno Smith

4. Tua Tagovailoa

5. Mason Rudolph — Dustin Swedelson (@dustinswedelson) November 10, 2026

Those aren’t national insiders, so those lists serve more like wish lists than actual rumors. But it’s clear that some football minds recognize that in the right situation, Tagovailoa could end up on the move.

The Vikings started Carson Wentz on Monday night because Kyler Murray is out with a hamstring injury, and Wentz was miserable in a loss to the Bills in which he also might’ve gotten hurt. Reports around the league suggest Minnesota wants a QB. Tagovailoa might not be their first choice, but he could be available.

Falcons Already Found Replacement

Last month, the Falcons signed Andy Dalton after the Eagles cut him.

Dalton seems likely to remain the Falcons’ QB3 the rest of the season — unless they trade Tagovailoa. That would make Dalton the backup to Penix.

And in the grand scheme of things, Dalton isn’t a bad backup. He’s enough of an insurance policy (with Jack Strand behind him as QB4) to let the Falcons at least consider a Tagovailoa trade if the price is right.

Atlanta getting a draft pick for Tua after a cheap offseason signing when he isn’t even starting right now — that wouldn’t be bad business.