Falcons’ Upcoming Schedule Brings National Spotlight at Rough Time

Before the season, the NFL schedule makers appear to have taken a bit of a chance.

They scheduled the Atlanta Falcons in primetime in Week 3… and Week 4… and Week 5.

That decision is now having the potential to backfire in a major way.

Because right now, the Falcons are a mess.

They haven’t been into the red zone once in their first two games. Their 20-13 loss to the Steelers in Week 1 just featured a touchdown from barely outside the 20 by Bijan Robinson. There were no touchdowns in Week 2, a 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

It’s been a quarterback chaos nightmare. Cooper Rush started both games, and undrafted rookie Jack Strand had to finish Week 2.

A whole lot of football fans are going to get a look at this Falcons team, and Atlanta will be hoping to put on a little bit of a better show.

Falcons’ Upcoming Schedule

The Falcons also have to deal with a quick turnaround, because their next game is Thursday Night Football in Week 3.

They hit the road to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers — who had a bad Week 1 loss to the Vikings but then held on to beat the Jets in overtime in Week 2.

Then it’ll be a long gap to Week 4. They’re heading to New Orleans for Monday Night Football against the Saints to end that week. The Saints are 1-1, with a one-point OT loss to the Lions before an impressive Week 2 win over the Ravens.

And then speaking of the Ravens — that’s who the Falcons get in Week 5 in a battle of the birds. Atlanta will get to come back home to host Baltimore and Lamar Jackson — who beat the Colts in Week 1 before losing to the Saints in Week 2.

None of those will look like wins on paper for the Falcons.

QB Questions

The big determining factor in how those games go will be the quarterback position.

Reports have indicated that the Falcons might have Michael Penix Jr. back for Week 3. That’d be a huge boost to the offense, because he can actually push the ball down the field.

Even getting Tua Tagovailoa back could help the cause, although he was a bit rough in the preseason.

It’s clear that Rush isn’t the answer, and Strand probably isn’t ready, particularly for a primetime spotlight.

The Falcons’ best chance of performing well under the bright lights is to have their best cast available to them.