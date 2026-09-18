Falcons Watching Potential 1st-Round QB

The Atlanta Falcons‘ quarterback of the future might not currently be on their roster.

That means that the 2026 college football season is crucial. When they scout games, they have to be sure to watch the right passers and pick up on the right things to know which QB in a strong 2027 NFL Draft class might be the right choice.

That’s what the Falcons hope they’re doing on Friday night.

They’re one of 22 NFL teams watching the Miami Hurricanes take on Wake Forest:

22 NFL teams that are in attendance for Miami-Wake Forest: ATL, BAL, BUF, CAR, CLE, DEN, DET, GB, HOU, IND, KC, LAC, LAR, MIA, NE, NO, NYG, NYJ, SEA, SF, PIT, WAS — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 18, 2026

Miami is loaded with NFL-level talent, but quarterback always takes the cake in these discussions.

The Hurricanes’ QB is Darian Mensah, and if he reaches his ceiling, he can be a first-round pick.

What Falcons Fans Should Know About Darian Mensah

Mensah is at his third college program and is an accurate, on-time passer.

He started at Tulane, then went to Duke, and he transferred this year to Miami for a reported $6.5 million NIL deal.

You can read more about his NIL deal at this link.

This is what The Athletic’s NFL Draft writer Dane Brugler wrote before the season about Mensah:

“Based on his time at both Tulane and Duke, Mensah is already a well-liked quarterback among NFL scouts. However, there is a debate about his ceiling at the next level. His physical tools are average and you wouldn’t classify his arm as ‘explosive,’ but Mensah understands touch and rhythm as a passer with a point-guard awareness that should translate well. Surrounded by the Hurricanes’ talented offense, Mensah is a Heisman Trophy frontrunner — the last 15 quarterbacks to win the Heisman went on to be first-round picks.”

Mensah is hoping to do what Cam Ward did when he transferred to Miami and became the No. 1 overall pick.

Carson Beck did pretty well for himself by going to ‘The U’ as well, lifting himself to a third-round pick.

Falcons’ Future QB Plans

If the future quarterback is on the roster, it’s gotta be Michael Penix Jr. — unless you’re particularly fond of undrafted rookie Jack Strand.

Penix is in his third season, and if he can get over his knee injury, maybe he’s got a chance to still make a mark.

As far as arm talent goes, the lefty Penix has a lot of it. He just has never found a rhythm in the NFL due to inconsistencies and injuries.

Mensah wouldn’t automatically be an improvement over Penix, but at some point, Atlanta has to think about what’s next. Getting some eyes on Mensah can’t hurt that cause.