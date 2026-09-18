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Falcons Make Week 2 Starting QB Decision

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Cooper Rush looks to pass in Week 1 for the Falcons against the Steelers.
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PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Cooper Rush #13 of the Atlanta Falcons in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers in a key NFC South Division clash in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

For the Falcons to get off on the right foot in divisional play, they’ll need better quarterback performance than they got in the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was a 20-13 Atlanta loss.

Before Friday, though, it wasn’t even clear who would be playing QB for the Falcons against the Panthers.

The news has emerged in the early afternoon Friday, though, with multiple NFL insiders sharing on social media which direction the Falcons have decided to go.

Tua Tagovailoa seemed out of the discussion, but both Cooper Rush and Michael Penix Jr. got reps with the first-teamers on Thursday.

Who’s Falcons Starting QB for Week 2?

The Falcons are planning to start Cooper Rush at quarterback in Week 2.

This is what NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted to share that news:

This adds up with reports out of Falcons practice on Friday.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported that Penix was out there but only throwing to the practice squad wide receivers:

Rush and Penix had both been listed as full participants on Thursday’s injury report.

Despite that, Penix is “not quite ready,” Rapoport wrote in the post above. He had his 2025 season ended with a torn ACL, and since it’s the third torn ACL he’s had since he started his college football career, he and the Falcons have been extra cautious.

Cooper Rush Starting: What to Know

The Falcons’ offense struggled as a whole with Rush at quarterback in Week 1.

The one exception was RB Bijan Robinson, who ran 21 times for 83 yards and had eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson was targeted 10 times out of just 22 Rush passes, a remarkable rate and one that suggests Bijan will again be in for a heavy workload against the Panthers.

Rush threw Drake London’s way four times, completing two, and just once toward Kyle Pitts, an incompletion.

For the Falcons to get going in a better direction, Rush will likely have to utilize those two pass catchers better against the Panthers than he did against the Steelers.

In the meantime, Penix apparently will have to keep firming up his recovery to eventually give himself a chance back on the field.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Falcons Make Week 2 Starting QB Decision

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