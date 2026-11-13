Falcons Get Tough Injury News on Zachariah Branch Ahead of Chiefs Game

The Atlanta Falcons will be without rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch for the Week 10 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Friday, the Falcons announced that Branch has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. He will miss his second straight game, as he also did not play against the Cincinnati Bengals in Spain last Sunday.

Branch is the only Falcon ruled out for the Chiefs game. However, LB Devine Deablo is dealing with a forearm injury and is doubtful. Atlanta listed three players as questionable: DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (illness), DE James Pearce Jr. (back), and LB Josh Woods (ankle).

How Zachariah Branch Has Looked This Year

The Falcons drafted Branch in the third round back in April. In eight games, the 22-year-old has caught 10 passes for 64 yards. He has also worked as a return specialist, returning eight punts for 83 yards and 14 kick returns for 360 yards.

A big reason the Falcons selected Branch was his big playmaking ability. As a member of the Georgia Bulldogs in 2025, Branch was named to the All-SEC Second Team after posting 81 receptions for 811 yards and six touchdowns. He was the conference leader in receptions and 12th in yards.

Falcons General Manager Shares What He Likes About Zachariah Branch

“I think you get that when you sit across from Zachariah,” Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said in May, per ToriMcElhaney of AtlantaFalcons.com. “You talk to him, you understand what he’s about, how passionate he is about this game. He loves this game, and he loves to be out there and working in practice. Coaches appreciate those type of guys that bring it every single day. They bring the juice every single day.”

“I like to get coached hard,” Branch said. “I am kind of a perfectionist. I don’t like messing up. So, I like to be on my details, things like that. If I did make a mistake, I want to make sure that is the last time I make that mistake and not be a repeat offender at making that mistake.”

The Falcons will miss Branch on Sunday, as they will need all the help they can get to take down the Chiefs. Atlanta enters the game with a 3-6 record and have lost the last two games. Kansas City is 6-2 and coming off a 35-12 victory over the New York Jets.