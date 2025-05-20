Atlanta Falcons Have a New Duo on the Team ‘ Fire and Ice’

The Atlanta Falcons’ third and fourth-round picks have much more in common than playing defensive back and being drafted by the Falcons. Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman both played wide receiver during their careers. In an article by Terrin Waack, current Falcons wide receiver coach loves that both played wide receiver.

“Well, it’s cool, being able to see the game from the other side and understand how one side is trying to attack the other,” Falcons wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard said. “I think it brings a little bit more detail, more opportunities in certain situations. And it helps when you can cross-learn that way.”

It’s very impressive for both players to excel as a receiver and a defensive back, as you have to use both speed, instincts, and ball skills to dominate on both ends of the field. Watts and Bowman having that type of versatility can be a game-changer on the next level.

“The background at receiver,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said, “not only does he have the awareness and the instinct to trigger and get the ball, but he’s got the actual ball skills to make it count and finish.”

Watts and Bowman nicknamed fire and ice

Watts and Bowman have already formed a nickname in Atlanta after finishing up the rookie mini-camp. Falcons secondary coach Jim Gray has the perfect nickname for the two.

“I’m probably going to nickname them ‘fire and ice,'” said Gray, who oversees Atlanta’s secondary. “When you talk to them, you’ll see.”

Watts will get the chance to play safety, and Bowman will be inserted into the nickel back role. Both players are ready to come in and play and learn from the veterans already on the team, especially Jessie Bates for Watts.

“My expectations are always (to start) right away,” Bowman said. “I’m a guy that’s an alpha, and I’m sure that the other guys here are alphas, too. We’re going to come in, compete, and make each other better. If I don’t start, I’ll do whatever I need to do to make the team better. I’m going to always put myself in a position to be in that conversation.”

“I just think we’re very similar,” Watts said. “We’re similar in size. He gets the ball. He’s a playmaker. He can tackle well. So, I feel like we’re very similar in all aspects of the game of football.”

Both are ballhawks on the field

Watts had 13 interceptions over the last two seasons, while Bowman had three pick-sixes in his career.

“To get into double digits, you’ve got to be special,” Falcons secondary coach Justin Hood said. “It’s extremely stuff. I don’t care what level of football you play. … It’s not only the ability to catch it. It’s the ability to put themselves in position and understand how the offense is attacking them to go make plays.”

Head coach Raheem Morris is very excited about Watts and what he offers in the safety room.

“It’s going to be a very competitive safety room,” coach Raheem Morris said. “Having Watts come here and compete with those guys, get a chance to get on the field and be productive for us is something that we look forward to doing this spring.”