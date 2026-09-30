Gervon Dexter Contract: Why New Falcons Star Earned $78 Million Signing

Gervon Dexter clearly made a positive first impression with the Atlanta Falcons.

Just a month after trading for the standout defensive tackle from the Chicago Bears, they’ve committed $78 million to the big fella in a contract extension.

With Dexter playing a position that casual fans may not even notice much, it may seem like a shock to see the big dollar figure.

In reality, Dexter is probably worth every penny.

Gervon Dexter Contract Details

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the signing on Wednesday evening:

Years: 4

4 Total value: $78 million

$78 million Guaranteed money: $46.5 million

$46.5 million Annual average value: $19.5 million

A contract extension was not specifically part of the trade, but Dexter quickly showed his worth. https://t.co/oHGUDEQCQ6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2026

Why Falcons Gave Gervon Dexter $78 Million Contract

Dexter has been a rising star at defensive tackle since he entered the NFL.

The Chicago Bears took him No. 53 overall, a second-round pick, in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Florida.

He stands 6-foot-6 and 326 pounds and is an absolute people-mover in the heart of the defensive line.

Dexter played 17 games as a rookie, but started just one, and had 20 tackles with 2.5 sacks.

In his second season, he started all 15 games he played and finished with 51 tackles, including 5.0 sacks, as well as 19 quarterback hits.

Dexter started 17 games last season for the Bears and had 44 tackles with 6.0 sacks.

This season so far for Atlanta in three games, Dexter has seven tackles and half a sack.

His value is quantified just as much by making life easier for those around him while he occupies multiple offensive linemen. The pressure that the Falcons generated against Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 and Jordan Love in Week 3 was due in large part to Dexter’s big influence on the interior, even if he wasn’t finishing those plays off himself.

Dexter will turn 25 on Oct. 5, so he’s got a bright future ahead of him and could even continue to get better. It’s a sound investment to sign him to an extension now.

DT Contract Rankings

Even with this big new deal, Dexter isn’t among the top interior defensive linemen in terms of annual average value.

His $19.5 million AAV will put him 21st at his position, according to Over The Cap.

The top-paid player at this position is the Eagles‘ Jalen Carter, who is on a contract worth $38 million per year. Quinnen Williams, Jeffery Simmons, Chris Jones, Vita Vea and Leonard Williams all make at least $30 million per year, too.

Dexter slots right between Aaron Donald and Osa Odighizuwa, who are both at $20 million per year, and the Packers‘ Devonte Wyatt, who is at $18.3 million per year.

This season was the last one on his rookie deal, and he’s making just $1.59 million. The extension will kick in next year and give him a massive raise.