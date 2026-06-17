Falcons Get Good News Following Day 1 of Minicamp

The Atlanta Falcons have wrapped up Day 1 of mandatory minicamp, and the team has some updates on how the first day went.

According to an Atlanta Falcons article, Michael Penix Jr. has been looking sharp in the activities he’s allowed to do.

“In anything movement-related, Penix has looked sharp and shown no signs of discomfort. Still, the Falcons are taking a careful approach regarding the health of their former first-round draft pick,” Will McFadden wrote in the article. “Near the end of Tuesday’s practice, Penix got a good deal of work during a 7-on-7 period. The results were mixed. His passes looked crisp and he had a good rhythm to his throws, but the connection was off slightly.

“He had a few passes land just a little out of reach of his intended receiver, including balls to Kyle Pitts, Olamide Zaccheaus and Jahan Dotson in the end zone. There were a pair of dropped passes that should not be counted as demerits for Penix, however, and his confidence in throwing the ball was noteworthy.”

Penix Still Not Cleared to Practice Fully

Though Michael Penix Jr. is looking sharp for the most part, the Falcons continue to take a cautious approach with the potential starting quarterback.

Despite Penix wanting a Week 1 return, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported he has not been cleared to practice fully. Meanwhile, Penix says he’s “right where he needs to be”.

“Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. has not been cleared yet to resume practice due to last season’s knee injury but he told reporters, “(I’m) Right where I need to be.” Schefter wrote on his official X account.

“Each and every day I’m trying to get better,” Penix said after the Tuesday practice. “Doing whatever I can to help this team win football games, that’s the ultimate goal.”

Hopefully, the Atlanta Falcons can be in the mix for the playoffs after missing the playoffs for nearly 10 years. It all starts with the quarterback position. Kevin Stefanski made it clear that Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa will split reps during the offseason.

James Pearce Jr. Returns to the Falcons

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported James Pearce returned to the team’s facility for the first time since being charged with aggravated battery and fleeing law enforcement on Feb. 7.

Though he was at the facility, the breakout pass-rusher did not participate in practice on Tuesday.

“Obviously, this being the mandatory portion of our program, he will do work in the weight room. He’ll do individual. He’s not going to do team settings, team period-type stuff yet,” Stefanski said in the Atlanta Falcons article. “I just feel like with him not being here for the offseason program to date, I don’t think it’s fair to put him in those type of drills. But he’ll be out there.”

James Pearce Jr. recorded 10.5 sacks and a forced fumble during his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons. The 22-year-old was third in AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Pearce’s 10.5 sacks were the most for a rookie since Micah Parsons in 2024.

James Pearce Jr. attended the University of Tennessee. He was selected 26th overall by the Falcons in the 2025 NFL Draft.