Falcons Get Good News as They Start OTAs

The Atlanta Falcons have begun OTAs, and the team is looking forward to a successful 2026 season.

“The Atlanta Falcons are set to begin OTAs on Monday, and the roster has undergone some major changes since the last time we saw this team in action.” Matt Urben wrote in a Falcons Wire article. “Atlanta has signed over a dozen NFL free agents, added six players in the 2026 NFL Draft and another 14 undrafted free agents.”

The Falcons have made numerous moves this offseason to improve their team. The team received some good news before OTAs began.

Michael Penix Jr. Returns to the Field

The Atlanta Falcons posted a video of Penix Jr. throwing to Drake London on May 12. This marks a huge step forward for Penix and his recovery from his partially torn ACL.

“Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. tore his ACL in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers.” “That marks the third torn ACL of his football career and his first at the NFL level. His injury opens the door for Tagovailoa, who signed with Atlanta on a one-year, $1.215 million contract, to receive some early-season starts.” Garrett Podell wrote.

Before Michael Penix Jr. went down, he completed 60.1 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,982 yards during the 2025 season. He had nine total touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Penix returning to the field counts as a big deal because of his potential QB1 competition with Tua Tagovailoa. One could argue Tagovailoa has more to prove considering the fact that he’s older than Penix.

After being released from the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa was signed by the Atlanta Falcons on March 9, 2026. He was officially signed to a one-year contract worth up to $1.3 million.

“The Falcons inked Tagovailoa this offseason to push for the starting gig. The assumption has been that the former Dolphin will get most of the work in Kevin Stefanski’s offense this offseason as Penix continued to rehab. Perhaps we’ll get a battle earlier than expected.” Kevin Patra wrote in an NFL article.

“The third-year pro has been adamant that he’ll be ready for Week 1, but the club has conspicuously avoided putting that sort of timetable on his return. Penix’s participation in Phase 2 is a good indicator that, at the very least, the QB is on track in his recovery. The sooner he’s cleared for full workouts this summer, the sooner a full-fledged QB competition can begin in Atlanta.”

Offseason Moves for the Atlanta Falcons

Drafting Zachariah Branch added depth the Atlanta Falcons desperately needed. Zachariah Branch is one of the more notable names out of the University of Georgia. The twitchy wideout recorded 81 catches, 811 yards, and 6 touchdowns. He also showed his blazing speed at the NFL Combine which turned a lot of heads. Branch ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash.

The Atlanta Falcons added veterans to their roster as well including RB Brian Robinson, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, DT Ross Blacklock, and OL Brandon Walton.

New head coach Kevin Stefanski will look to continue building a strong foundation as he prepares for his first year as the Atlanta Falcons head coach.