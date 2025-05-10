Emerging Defensive End Ready to Make Starting Impact in Atlanta

Harrison is taking on larger role

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison will be counted on more this season compared to his first two seasons. Harrison was a third-round pick in 2023 by the Falcons coming out of Ohio State. During his career with the Falcons, he has accumulated 33 tackles ( 18 solo) and three sacks. In an article on Atlanta Falcons.com by Terrin Waack, defensive line coach Nate Ollie went into detail about what the team will be looking for from Harrison this season,

“We feel like we can unlock Zach and do a lot of stuff,” Ollie said. “Get him going off the football and not thinking and being a mismatch versus tight ends. Also, too, we believe that Zach has a little bit in his body to win off the edge. So, Zach is kind of a utility weapon.”

New defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich wants the defense to play multiple formations this season to prepare for the league’s high-octane defenses

“If we look back 15, 20 years ago, there were 3-4 teams and there were 4-3 teams, and you were one or the other,” Ulbrich said. “It’s not that way anymore. Offenses have jumped out of the playbook. … It’s forced us from a defensive standpoint to get more multiplicity in all that we do, front-wise, coverage-wise, all of that. So, we’re going to be multiple, and we’re going to do some unique things that are going to be 3-4-ish and 4-3-ish at times.”

Harrison has the tools to be successful in defense

Harrison is one of the bigger defensive linemen on the team, standing at 6’5 and weighing over 270 lbs. That height gives him the wingspan to bat down passes and set the edge against outside runs, while the bulk and strength provide leverage against offensive tackles. But it’s not just about size, it’s how it’s used. When paired with elite footwork, violent hands, and relentless motor, this frame becomes nearly unstoppable.

Atlanta’s defense will also look a lot different with the additions of first-round picks in Jalon Walker and James Pierce. Harrison will be allowed to play more towards his strengths this season.

Defensive ends of this size are often asked to do more than just rush the passer. They are gap-setters, run stoppers, and disruption machines. Their versatility allows defensive coordinators to get creative, dropping them into short zones, stunting them inside, or even aligning them in a two-point stance to confuse quarterbacks. With a wide base and explosive first step, a 270-pound end can overpower smaller linemen while still having the speed to chase down mobile quarterbacks.

Harrison can change the game plan for any offensive coordinator in the league. Players of this build can change the dynamics of an entire defensive scheme. Offenses must plan protections around him, tight ends stay in to chip, backs slide over to help, and quarterbacks are forced into quicker reads. This season should be Harrison’s best year as a pro, as he has gained more experience as a pro and has better players around him.