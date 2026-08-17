Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Announced Major Michael Penix Jr. Update

The Atlanta Falcons have not declared a starting quarterback for Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season.

Reports from training camp may lean toward newcomer Tua Tagovailoa starting the first couple of games as Michael Penix Jr. continues to recover from his knee injury, but the book certainly hasn’t been closed on Penix Jr.’s chances to start for the Falcons just yet.

On Monday, August 17, Falcons’ head coach Kevin Stefanski announced a Michael Penix Jr. update, which is promising.

Kevin Stefanski Makes Michael Penix Jr. Announcement

According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, Michael Penix Jr. is set to get some 7-on-7 work in during the Falcons’ upcoming joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts.

There is a surrounding storyline around the Atlanta Falcons right now regarding Michael Penix Jr.’s status as the potential franchise QB, but the only way to tell is by his play on the field.

The 7-on-7 drills is a step in the right direction, but given the season is just over three weeks away, Penix Jr. would have to progress very fast to capture the starting job and be medically cleared.

Also on Monday, Kevin Stefanski did drop an honest quote about the QB situation, per The Athletic’s Josh Kendall:

“I am very comfortable with where we are right now, and that’s kind of where I will leave it,” said Stefanski. “We are continuing on our process, keeping the main thing the main thing, which is the practices this week.”

Notably, Tua Tagovailoa didn’t perform that great in the preseason opener, which has led to some fans believing this season is a lost cause before it’s even started.

Looking At Michael Penix Jr.’s Career

Michael Penix Jr. was the Falcons’ starting QB for half of the season last year, and Atlanta was quickly out of playoff contention.

Penix Jr. tore his ACL, and then Kirk Cousins finished the season strong for the Falcons, which landed him another job in the NFL (with the Raiders).

However, speaking about Penix Jr., he completed 60% of his passes last season with a 3-6 QB record, nine touchdown passes, and three interceptions.

For his two-year career, he has tossed 12 TD passes, but also thrown six interceptions, and his career QB record is 4-8.