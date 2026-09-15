Falcons Hint at Week 2 Starting QB vs. Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons have already had a season’s worth of quarterback angst, and it’s just Week 2.

Tua Tagovailoa was supposed to start in Week 1, but he hurt his oblique at the Thursday practice before the game and had to miss out. Michael Penix Jr. is cleared, sort of, but the Falcons are already being cautious as he returns from a season-ending knee injury.

Shoot, the most exciting QB on the roster is fourth on the depth chart — Jack Strand, an undrafted rookie from the Division II ranks who had an impressive preseason and looks the part of a quarterback when he gets off the bus.

None of them was the Week 1 starter, though. Cooper Rush got that nod, because the two lefties were hurt and Strand was too risky.

It didn’t work out, as the Falcons lost their opener 20-13 in Pittsburgh to the Steelers.

They take on NFC South rival Carolina in Week 2, with the Panthers coming off a 59-37 loss to the Chicago Bears. Carolina scored plenty of points, but the defense clearly struggled.

That makes for a fascinating unknown when compared with a Falcons offense that could be helmed by an underwhelming QB yet again.

It’s only Tuesday, though, so nothing is known for sure about the quarterback situation in Atlanta. Carolina will likely have to prepare for a couple options.

There is one hint floating out there, though.

Who’s Falcons’ Week 2 Starting QB vs. Panthers?

For those who like reading the tea leaves, it sure looks like the plan is for Rush to start in Week 2.

This is what The Athletic’s Josh Kendall shared on X on Tuesday morning:

There’s really no reason at all for the Falcons’ communications staff to change that, but given that they did, it certainly seems like Rush is leading the likelihood of starting this week.

The Panthers would probably be happy with that matchup given that Rush was just 12-for-22 for 143 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions against the Steelers while taking two sacks.

On the scale of ESPN’s QBR which runs from 0 to 100, Rush was just a 2.6 QBR in Week 1.

We’ll Know More Soon

Penix is the one guy who seems like he could take the job from Rush sooner rather than later, but any indication of that would likely arrive already on Wednesday.

If Rush takes the reps with the first-stringers in practice, it’s likely another start for him this week.

Penix has been cleared to practice (and play) in full, so the Falcons would give him the first-string reps if the plan is for him to start this week.

Atlanta also has a quick turnaround to Thursday Night Football in Week 3, which could be complicating matters here further.

There’s certainly a chance that Bryce Young gets the heavy leg up in the QB battle on Sunday against Rush or a rusty Penix.