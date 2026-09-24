The Atlanta Falcons are taking on the Green Bay Packers in a fascinating Thursday Night Football game to begin Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.

They’ll take to the stage at Lambeau Field with fans wanting to watch all sorts of things, from Michael Penix Jr.’s season debut as the Falcons’ QB to how the Green Bay Packers adjust without the injured Jayden Reed.

It also will follow the usual Thursday Night Football broadcast pattern — most fans will watch the game on the streaming service of Amazon, Prime Video.

For those who don’t have Amazon Prime Video, though, there are alternatives — albeit not a ton of other options.

How To Watch Falcons-Packers TNF Game Without Amazon Prime Video

There are essentially two ways to watch this game without being a subscriber to Amazon Prime Video.

One of them involves local television. The markets for the teams playing in the game will have the broadcast on their local stations as well as the national broadcast on Prime.

Local TV Channels

For the Falcons, the Thursday night game will be broadcast on WAGA-TV, which is Fox channel 5 locally in Atlanta.

The Packers will have the game broadcast in both the Green Bay and Milwaukee markets. For those in Green Bay, it’s on NBC channel 26 (WGBA), while in Milwaukee, it’ll be on Fox channel 6 (WITI).

To be clear: Those local channels will only broadcast the Thursday night game in those markets. If you are outside the local markets, you have to stream the game.

NFL+

You can also stream the game with a different subscription: NFL+.

The NFL+ subscription in the official NFL app can only be used on mobile phones and tablets.

You’ll still be watching the Amazon broadcast, but you’ll be doing it through an NFL+ subscription that does include the TNF games.

Why is Falcons-Packers Streaming on Prime?

The NFL has streamed its Thursday Night Football games exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the 2022 season.

Amazon had already been doing simulcasts on its streaming service for five seasons before that, but they paid up for the exclusive rights starting with 2022.

It was a huge opportunity for the NFL to expand into the ever-growing realm of streaming.

It was also a big chance for Amazon to get involved in live sports rights. Live sports are one of the few remaining broadcast types that people don’t want to watch on-demand but instead want to watch exactly as they’re happening. That creates huge fees for companies to pay to leagues for the rights to broadcast their games.

So Amazon got itself into the mix with the most popular league there is, the NFL.

Amazon Prime Video NFL Broadcasters

Al Michaels continues to serve as the play-by-play man for the Prime broadcasts of Thursday Night Football.

He’s joined by his color commentator, Kirk Herbstreit, who also works on college football broadcasts for ESPN.

On the sideline, they have reporter Kaylee Hartung.

What Time is Thursday Night Football?

The Thursday Night Football standard start time is 8:15 p.m. ET — that means it’s 7:15 p.m. Central, 6:15 p.m. Mountain and 5:15 p.m. Pacific.

That remains true in all non-holiday weeks throughout the regular season.