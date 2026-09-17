Falcons QB Disaster Opens Door for Ian Cunningham to Reunite With Familiar Face

The Atlanta Falcons have a quarterback problem, and Ian Cunningham already knows one potential solution pretty well.

Atlanta entered the season carrying four quarterbacks, but the situation has already become complicated – Michael Penix Jr. is still recovering. Tua Tagovailoa was named the Week 1 starter before an oblique injury ruled him out. Jack Strand is an unproven rookie, while Cooper Rush started the opener and threw for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 20-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, the Falcons have no clear answer for Week 2.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Atlanta is “not ruling anyone out” at quarterback. Tua did not practice, while Rush and Michael Penix Jr. were scheduled to practice. That leaves Atlanta considering essentially every quarterback currently on its roster.

That kind of uncertainty could eventually push Cunningham to explore another option. And he has a familiar face sitting in Chicago… Tyson Bagent.

Tyson Bagent could give Falcons another option

Tyson Bagent currently sits behind Caleb Williams on the Chicago Bears‘ depth chart, with veteran Case Keenum listed third. That makes Bagent an intriguing name if the Atlanta Falcons decide they need to make a move.

There is also a personal connection here that makes the idea more interesting.

Cunningham was Chicago’s assistant general manager from 2022 through 2025 before taking over as Atlanta’s GM this year as he was in that role when the Bears brought Bagent into the organization as an undrafted rookie.

In fact, Cunningham spoke about Bagent shortly after the Bears signed him. He recalled Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King coming into his office after seeing Bagent at Shepherd and raving about the quarterback.

Cunningham also praised Bagent’s poise during his rookie season, saying he had “moxie” and the confidence of someone who had already been in the NFL.

That doesn’t mean Atlanta is about to trade for him. There is no indication the Falcons have contacted Chicago about Bagent. But Cunningham knows exactly what the quarterback brings.

Atlanta has already shown it values quarterback depth

The Atlanta Falcons’ current situation makes the possibility worth considering.

Ian Cunningham explained before the season why Atlanta kept four quarterbacks on its initial 53-man roster. The GM pointed to injury insurance, while also noting that Rush and rookie Jack Strand had played well enough during the preseason to make releasing either one a difficult decision.

That decision has already been tested.

Tua was initially selected as the starter after Atlanta spent the offseason and preseason evaluating him against Penix. Penix remained inactive for Week 1 as he continued working his way back from last year’s knee injury. Then Tua got hurt.

Rush stepped in, but his performance against Pittsburgh did little to settle the position. Now Penix is getting closer to a return, Tua is still dealing with his injury and Atlanta hasn’t committed to a starter. That is a strange situation for a team that already made quarterback depth a major priority.

The Bears also have little reason to view Tyson Bagent as untouchable. Williams is firmly entrenched as the starter, and Bagent is currently the backup on a roster that also carries Keenum…

If Atlanta reaches the point where it wants another experienced option with a lot of upside behind its injured quarterbacks, Ian Cunningham has a familiar face he could call.