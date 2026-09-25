Is Drake London Playing Tonight? Why Falcons’ WR Slow Start Continues in Week 3

This has been a brutal start to the season for the Atlanta Falcons.

The hope was that it would be different in Week 3. Michael Penix Jr. is back at quarterback after two weeks of Cooper Rush. That was supposed to result in some big plays down the field.

Instead, it looks like the rust is still very present for the lefty QB entering his third NFL season.

The Falcons’ first drive ended after four plays with an interception.

Their second drive ended with a punt after multiple Penix misfires.

So far, it has felt a lot like the opening two games, when Rush (and Jack Strand) struggled to involve Atlanta’s big weapons.

In Week 1, Kyle Pitts had no catches, and he had just one in Week 2.

The star wideout Drake London had two catches in the opener and four in the second game.

London, in particular, surely wants to get going. He signed a big contract in the offseason but hasn’t had much to show for it so far.

Is Drake London Playing Tonight?

Yep, London is active and healthy and on the field.

So far, Penix hasn’t looked his way much, and there hasn’t been any success in the passing game besides to the running back Bijan Robinson.

London has great stats in his career in games Penix starts, so it’s safe to expect this to get better.

So far, it’s a slow start to Penix’s return for everyone involved in the Atlanta offense.

What Number is Drake London?

London wears the number 5 on his jersey.

It’s a single-digit party in Atlanta, with Kyle Pitts rocking 8 and Bijan Robinson wearing 7.

London has been on the field on most of the Falcons’ plays through their first two drives. He simply doesn’t have a catch yet.

Drake London Contract

London signed a huge contract extension in the offseason to make him WR1 in Atlanta for the foreseeable future.

His new deal is for four years and $141 million — just more than $35 million per year.

That’s one of the biggest deals for a receiver in the league, and he has to be hoping he gets a chance soon to show what he can do.