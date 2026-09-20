Is Kyle Pitts Playing Today? Why Falcons’ TE Has Started Season Slow

The Atlanta Falcons‘ offense didn’t get off to a great start on Sunday.

Cooper Rush rolled right and scrambled near the first-down marker on the very first play.

But he fumbled, and the Panthers recovered.

They reviewed it, but the call stood, and so it was just one play before Atlanta gave the ball up.

It certainly made it a bad start for everyone involved with the Falcons’ offense.

That includes Kyle Pitts. He had just one target in the opener, and no catches.

Is Kyle Pitts Playing Today?

Yes, Pitts is active and playing.

He just wasn’t targeted early due to the quick turnover.

The Falcons talked during the week about wanting to get everyone more involved. Drake London only had four targets in Week 1, for example.

Rush will have to hold onto the football to allow anybody else to make any contributions.

Update: Pitts had a bad drop midway through the first quarter on what would’ve been his first grab of the season.

What Number is Kyle Pitts?

Pitts wears the jersey number 8.

He’s one of two main Falcons pass catchers with a single-digit number, so it can be tough to track — Drake London wears 5.

The running back Bijan Robinson also wears 7, so it’s single digits galore in Atlanta.

Why Cooper Rush May Be The Problem

The reality for Pitts is that this may not get better until the quarterback changes.

Rush is starting because neither Michael Penix Jr. nor Tua Tagovailoa is healthy, and this is what comes with that territory.

Penix would likely push the ball down the field to Pitts more often.

In contrast, in Week 1, Pitts was wide open for what would’ve been a 60-yard touchdown, but Rush underthrew him big time.

It’ll get better for Pitts this season, but will it get better in Week 2? That’s less likely.