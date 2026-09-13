Is Kyle Pitts Playing Today? Why Falcons TE Isn’t Doing Anything in Week 1

Kyle Pitts is coming off what was the most important season of his NFL career.

Entering 2025 with the Atlanta Falcons, there was doubt about whether Pitts could reach his potential. But then he had an incredible season, including a few massive individual games.

That made it seem like Pitts would head into 2026 ready to star for the Falcons.

At least in the first half of the season, though, that didn’t happen. Pitts didn’t have a catch as the Falcons trailed the Steelers, 13-7, at the intermission.

Is Kyle Pitts Playing Today?

Pitts is active and healthy and playing on Sunday for the Falcons.

The simple problem is he hasn’t caught the ball.

In the first half, he had a very early target but didn’t get thrown to after that.

The Falcons had targeted Bijan Robinson on seven of their 14 attempted passes in the first half.

Drake London also had one target, although he did catch it for eight yards.

Olamide Zaccheaus also caught his lone target, for five yards.

Jahan Dotson caught neither of his two targets.

It wasn’t just a Pitts problem.

Why Isn’t Kyle Pitts Doing Anything?

The main problem for Pitts: Cooper Rush was playing quarterback.

Either Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. would’ve thrown him the ball more, and probably for more succcess.

Both those lefty QBs are out with injuries, though, leaving the likes of London and Pitts hanging out to dry.

It makes sense for the Falcons to do simple things and just keep throwing to Bijan, because he’s as good a playmaker as there is in football, and a lot of passes to RBs don’t require the quarterback to do a lot.

Pitts does a lot of his work further down the field, and Rush simply isn’t looking there on Sunday.

Things should get better for Pitts, although maybe not in Week 1.