Why Jack Strand Actually Deserves To Be The Week 2 Starting QB For Falcons

One of the biggest storylines at the start of the season for the Atlanta Falcons has been the quarterback situation. In a battle that was supposed to come down to Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, the names now being discussed are Cooper Rush and Jack Strand.

And, while Strand was originally projected as the most improbable answer as an undrafted rookie out of Minnesota-Moorehead, he may actually be Atlanta’s best option after he outperformed every other quarterback on the roster in the preseason.

In that time, he was 24-for-36 for 305 yards and a touchdown, while also carrying the ball for 29 yards and two additional scores. But for now, the coaching staff isn’t giving him the chance to build on his preseason work, which has drawn a lot of controversy.

With both Penix and Tagovailoa still on the road to recovery from injuries, the Falcons continue to lean on their backup signal-callers for now. Here’s where things stand ahead of Sunday.

Cooper Rush Named Falcons Starting Quarterback For Week 2 Matchup Vs. Panthers

The Falcons officially named Rush the starting quarterback for the second game of the season against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, after the situation had been up in the air on the heels of a disappointing performance from Rush.

In the xx loss to the Steelers, Rush completed a mere 12 of his 22 passing attempts for 143 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Things went awry far more than once in his outing, but his worst moment was when he tossed a pick-six to T.J. Watt early on in the fourth quarter to give Pittsburgh a two-score lead that Atlanta simply could not come back from.

Some have argued that the back spasms Rush was suffering going into the game could have factored into his performance, the film shows there’s likely more to blame than that. And it’s certainly hard to believe Strand couldn’t have cleared the low bar of Rush’s performance.

What Are Jack Strand’s Actual Chances Of Getting The Starting Nod With The Falcons In The Future?

This much remains to be seen. Depending on how long it takes Penix and Tagovailoa to return to full capacity, how Rush performs in Week 2, and how long the Falcons are willing to put up with Rush underperforming again, all of that will factor into the decision.

That’s a lot of different variables and unknowns. Penix appears to be on the mend, based on Stefanski’s comments. Tagovailoa, who is dealing with an oblique injury, did not practice all week and was designated as “doubtful” on the injury report.

“I feel really confident in the plan, feel really confident in what we’ve done and what Mike (Penix Jr.) has done, both on the field and medically,” Stefanski said in a press conference going into Week 2. “And like he’s told you, like I’ve told you, when he’s ready, he’ll be ready.”

Regardless of what the future holds for Strand, there is no question he’s developed quite the fan base with his compelling journey against the odds. And that extends far beyond just the Falcons faithful, with virtually all of social media calling for Strand to be this week’s starter for the Atlanta, just as they did last week.

Kickoff in Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 20, with Atlanta hoping to right the ship and come out of its home season opener with a win.