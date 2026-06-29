Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. Could be Slapped with Suspension Per Latest Report

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Atlanta Falcons this offseason has been the legal saga with edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

After seemingly getting a few charges dropped after an incident with his girlfriend, Rickea Jackson, that doesn’t mean he’s totally out of the woods with the National Football League. There have been several circumstances of players getting their legal situation resolved from the legal perspective (aka no jail time, etc.), but then the NFL handing down a suspension for the players off the field actions.

The Falcons-Pearce Jr. situation seems to be trending towards that resolution, per the latest reports.

Latest James Pearce Jr. Report

NFL Reporter Josh Kendall (The Athletic) writes that it’s ‘likely’ James Pearce Jr. will be slapped with a suspension by the NFL, but the length of that potential suspension remains unclear.

ProFootballRumors.com then wrote:

“The option of time spent on the commissioner’s exempt list is also a possibility at this point. The exempt list effectively serves as an indefinite suspension while a league investigation takes place. NFL discipline is only handed down after an investigation takes place, a process which can prove to be lengthy. In any case, missed time at the start of the 2026 season on Pearce’s part would not come as a surprise at the moment.”

It would be a big hit for the Falcons if James Pearce Jr. does end up getting suspended, as the defensive line group might be the weakest position group for Atlanta, and while they tried to replenish via the NFL draft, Pearce Jr. was a first-round draft pick, and then immediately made an impact on the roster.

James Pearce Jr.’s Rookie Season

James Pearce Jr. had a phenomenal rookie season for the Atlanta Falcons out of the University of Tennessee.

He recorded 10.5 sacks across 17 total games played, and deflected five passes while also forcing a fumble. He also had 10 tackles for loss and 16 QB hits.

Jalon Walker was also taken in the first round of last year’s draft, but his rookie campaign was filled with a bit of inconsistency.

At this point, nobody truly knows what impact (for better or for worse) Pearce Jr. would have in the Falcons locker room.

More footage was released recently regarding Pearce Jr. and his confrontation with law enforcement before his crime spree this week.