Jayden Reed Injury Update Impacts Falcons-Packers TNF

The Atlanta Falcons will visit Lambeau Field for Week 3 Thursday Night Football on a quick turnaround, which isn’t ideal for the Falcons given their quarterback chaos.

It’s also probably not ideal for the host Green Bay Packers, though. They’re coming off a bad Week 1 loss, then a barely escaped Week 2 overtime win at the New York Jets. And now they’re dealing with a brutal injury to standout wide receiver Jayden Reed.

Reed was hurt on Sunday at the Jets, and it was one of those injuries that required immediate attention, brought tons of players onto the field to surround the scene, and needed Reed carted off on a back board.

It was clear pretty much immediately that Reed wouldn’t play against the Falcons on a short week.

The larger concern was for Reed’s overall health.

Jayden Reed Injury Update

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an update on X on Monday afternoon:

“Packers WR Jayden Reed injured his back Sunday, per source. After spending the night in New Jersey, he soon will be returning to Green Bay, with the team still evaluating the best treatment and recovery time frame.”

The fact that Reed will soon get to return to Green Bay seems to be a positive development in his recovery.

Schefter’s wording suggests that there could be a long road ahead, but it’s not overly specific, which is likely by design — it’s still early after what looked to be a serious injury.

Reed took a hit to the head and neck area, seemingly from two defenders in succession, that left him on the ground.

The Packers actually lost offensive lineman Zach Bako-Bewele on the very next play to a serious right knee injury.

“That was obviously a very scary deal,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters after the game, via ESPN. “Anytime you see anybody down on the field and have to get carted off, and an update on Zach, that doesn’t look good either. I think he could be out for a long time.”

Reed did share an update on X after the game, writing, “Doing much better, appreciate all the prayers and support.”

Packers WR Depth Chart

As far as the Falcons are concerned, the difficult absence of Reed will make the Packers’ offense a bit easier to slow down.

Green Bay will continue to rely on its top-two receivers the most in the form of Christian Watson and Matthew Golden.

Beyond them, Bo Melton, Skyy Moore and J. Michael Sturdivant are their other active-roster options.

Green Bay can also throw the ball effectively to tight ends Tucker Kraft and Jonnu Smith, as well as pass-catching RB Chris Brooks.

The Packers also have two wideouts on the practice squad: Isaiah Neyor and Quincy Skinner Jr.

Reed was often used in various gadget plays for the Green Bay offense, and that might be missing from the Packers’ offense on a short week without their shifty perimeter playmaker.

It might not matter for the Falcons if they don’t get their QB situation in order, anyway, but Packers fans have to be glad Reed is seemingly improving, while the Falcons will at least take solace in the fact that they won’t have to slow him down Thursday night.