Atlanta Falcons Announce Heartbreaking Death of Jeff Ulbrich’s Wife, Cristina, After Battle with Cancer

Jeff Ulbrich has been away from the Atlanta Falcons at the start of training camp due to a family matter.

That family news has been revealed, and it’s with a heavy heart that the announcement was made on Thursday evening that Jeff Ulbrich’s wife, Cristina, has passed away.

The Atlanta Falcons X account made the following post:

The statement reads:

“The Atlanta Falcons are heartbroken by the passing of Cristina Ulbrich, beloved wife of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, after her courageous battle with cancer.

“Cristina was a devoted wife, mother, and friend whose strength, grace, and resilience touched all who knew her. She was a constant source of love and support to Jeff, their family, and the broader Falcons community.

“On behalf of the entire organization, we extend our deepest condolences to Jeff, their children, and all who loved Cristina. During this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the Ulbrich family.

“We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve this profound loss, and we stand with them in support and remembrance of Cristina’s life.”

Cristina Ulbrich Passes Away Following Battle with Cancer

BleacherReport.com wrote (about Jeff Ulbrich’s playing career):

“Jeff Ulbrich played 10 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2000–2009) as a linebacker before turning to coaching. He previously served as a Falcons assistant from 2015-2020 under then head-coach Dan Quinn before moving onto be the New York Jets‘ defensive coordinator.”

It is Ulbrich’s second season as the Falcons’ defensive coordinator.

@EverythingGeorgia wrote (via X.com): “BREAKING: Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich wife Cristina, has recently passed. They had 3 kids including two sons, Jax and Jace.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that she passed away on Sunday, July 26, after a courageous battle with cancer:

“The Atlanta Falcons announced the passing of Cristina Ulbrich, wife of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. She passed away Sunday after a long illness.”

Heavy on Falcons and the entire Heavy on NFL community extend its deepest condolences to the Ulbrich family as well.

More on Jeff Ulbrich/Wife Cristina…

Jeff Ulbrich and his wife, Cristina, have built a close-knit family over nearly three decades together after first meeting in 1997 during Ulbrich’s recruiting visit to the University of Hawaii. Their relationship has remained largely out of the public eye, with Cristina supporting Ulbrich through his NFL playing career and subsequent rise as a coach.

Together, they have raised three children: daughter Samantha and sons Jax and Jace, all of whom have been active in sports. Despite the demands of coaching in the NFL, Ulbrich has consistently emphasized that family comes first, often describing time with his wife and children as his greatest source of fulfillment.

EssentiallySports.com writer Bhwya Sriya wrote (in 2024):

“Jeff Ulbrich and his wife are very close to each other, and this is evident from the example when his team went out for road trips or partying at night, the coach would prefer to “retreat back to the hotel, so that he could spend time with his wife and kids.” Hence, in the offseason or whenever he is back at home, Jeff becomes, “Cristina’s husband, and a father to Samantha, Jax and Jace.”