‘Just Beej It’: Bijan Robinson Inspires Falcons With Fun Phrase

Bijan Robinson is the answer.

That’s what the Atlanta Falcons have learned since the superstar running back arrived in the NFL.

When things are uncertain, go to Bijan.

When you need a big play, go to Bijan.

When it’s time to put a game away, go to Bijan.

Robinson is the answer to the Falcons’ problems and the solution to the Falcons’ strategies.

And as he enters the 2026 NFL season coming off a campaign in which he led the NFL in yards from scrimmage, Robinson is now the inspiration for a phrase among his teammates.

“Just Beej It” — that’s what the Falcons are saying, according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

What Does ‘Just Beej It’ Mean?

The phrase comes from the first syllable of Robinson’s name, which is pronounced with the long ‘e’ sound.

The idea is simple, as laid out above: The Falcons can turn to Robinson whenever they need to.

“Whomever ends up under center for Atlanta this weekend will have a safety net in the form of All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson, who led the NFL with 2,298 scrimmage yards in 2025,” Raimondi wrote on Friday. “There is a saying in the Falcons quarterback room that if anything goes wrong ‘just Beej it’ — in other words, just give the ball to Robinson. ‘That phrase has taken on a life of its own in the room,’ offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said.”

The Falcons’ quarterback situation is certainly a lot less certain than the reliability of Robinson.

Michael Penix isn’t recovered in time to play in Week 1. Tua Tagovailoa may have changed the plans further by hurting his oblique in Thursday’s practice. Cooper Rush could be pressed into surprise starting duty, and they’ve also got intriguing but untested rookie Jack Strand.

Robinson, for any of those guys, is a lifeline.

He’s the guy who can turn nothing into something, and something into everything.

So yeah, when things seem like they’re falling apart, just giving the ball to “Beej” and getting out of the way seems like a great idea.

Bijan Robinson Stats

The 2025 campaign was Robinson’s third in the NFL, and it was a monster season.

He ran 287 times for 1,478 yards, a 5.1 yards per carry average that included a 93-yard touchdown run.

Robinson also caught 79 passes for 820 yards and four more scores. He was targeted a whopping 103 times.

Now just 24 years old, Robinson remains a rising star who is already among the game’s best at his position. If he really does keep getting better, the rest of the NFL will be in a lot of trouble trying to stop him.

Robinson’s Falcons teammates know that and trust him to save their tails occasionally. This season, the Falcons will need more than Robinson, but he’ll be the leading light in taking them to whatever heights they can reach.