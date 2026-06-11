Falcons Complete Trade with Kansas City Chiefs for 3-Year Offensive Tackle

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and other reports from NFL insiders, the Atlanta Falcons have completed a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday afternoon. Here is what Fowler wrote (via X):

“Trade: The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing OT Wanya Morris to the Atlanta Falcons, per sources.

Morris, who started 16 games for Chiefs, gives Atlanta much-needed tackle help.”

“The Chiefs and Morris’ agents, Joe DiBenedetto and Ken Sarnoff @ 1OF1FOOTBALL, had explored trade options in recent days as Kansas City had developed tackle depth. Multiple teams were interested.”

So, sounds like the Falcons may have cashed in with the acquisition of Wanya Morris, who has been protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the past three seasons.

More on Wanya Morris…

Wanya Morris appeared in 12 games with the Chiefs last season and ended up starting one game. Kansas City drafted Morris in the 3rd round of the 2023 NFL Draft. There is no indication yet of what the Falcons are giving the Chiefs in return, but one can assume it’s likely a draft pick down the road.

As for Wanya Morris’s 3-year NFL career, he’s started 16 of 43 total games he’s played in.

NBCSports wrote (on 6/11):

“Morris started 11 games for the Chiefs during the 2024 season and started 16 of his 43 overall appearances for the AFC West club. Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary retired this offseason, so Morris will join Jake Matthews, Jawaan Taylor, Storm Norton, Michael Jerrell and Jack Nelson as the team’s tackle options.”

The Falcons, like many NFL teams right now, are in OTA’s, and Morris will likely begin practice with his new squad soon.

Falcons Right Now…

This could end up being a sneaky addition for the Atlanta Falcons, and they seem to be content picking off the strategies of the Chiefs and how they protect their $500 million quarterback. While the Falcons don’t have a quarterback like Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, and Michael Penix Jr. might actually need extra protection from opposing pass rushers, and Kaleb McGary’s retirement this offseason was a bit shocking.

It appears like Tua Tagovailoa will be the starting QB when 2026 opens up, and some other Falcons’ offseason news includes Drake London being extended and the ongoing talks with Bijan Robinson.

The NFL season is right around the corner, but there are still a couple of months left until the season begins, with the annual Training Camp taking place in August.