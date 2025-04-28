Atlanta Falcons’ Kirk Cousins Makes Surprise Move Before the NFL Draft

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was a surprise showing at voluntary workouts earlier this week. Cousins has been in the headlines as of late as he recently expressed his desire to be traded this offseason.

Head Coach Raheem Morris would love to have Cousins on the roster as he believes the veteran can add value to being on the roster especially with Atlanta moving forward with Michael Penix.

“I understand this is a business decision. Because we’re getting ready to come into some voluntary work. I know exactly who he is,” Morris said of Cousins, according to an April 23 story by Teri McElhaney of Falcons.com. “There’s definitely a human side. You want to see him go on to be the best version of himself. This is not a thing where we’re holding you back. If the opportunity presents itself as something that’s good for both of us – it’s good for the Falcons and for Kirk Cousins – we’d certainly like to see that happen.”

Kirk Cousins ‘Would Like to’ Be Starter: Report

Cousins started the season for the Falcons last season he finished the season with 3,508 passing yards along with 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

He was benched during Week 16 as his play continued to decline as the losses piled up and the Falcons eventually missed the playoffs. Despite the challenges of last season Cousins still feels like he can be a starter and he has expressed that desire with the team as well.

“I do know he would like to try to be a starter at some point,” Morris said, per McElhaney. “That’s been clearly communicated with me and whoever I see an opportunity to talk to. I do know that. The way about that, I’m not sure. But we have to figure those things out. We have to get to that process.”

Easton Stick Was Signed to Back Up Michael Penix

It was a major surprise to see Cousins at voluntary workouts with his future being uncertain in Atlanta.

“I’m not going to be foolish to think that he’s going to show up for voluntary work,” Morris said at the league meeting, according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi in an April 22 story. “Right now, we’re dealing with a businesslike mode. … We’re dealing with that type of feel. I don’t think he’ll be there. If he is, we’ll welcome him with open arms. But I’m not going to be foolish enough to make myself get worked up and angry about Kirk Cousins missing voluntary workouts.”

Atlanta signed another quarterback this offseason in Easton Stick to potentially backup Penix this season. With the NFL Draft coming up Cousins could get his wish to be traded as early as this week.

Despite his contract situation being a topic of speculation, especially given his value as a proven starter. Cousins’ presence at the facility signals leadership and a team first mentality that could pay huge dividends during the season.

Cousins’ approach contrasts with the common tactic of holding out to gain leverage. By staying involved, Cousins may be trying to maintain good faith with coaches and teammates, hoping negotiations will progress without creating friction or distractions.