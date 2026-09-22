Kyle Pitts With Michael Penix History Stands Out for Falcons’ TE

There were probably a lot of happy folks in Atlanta on Monday when it was announced that the Falcons are bringing back Michael Penix Jr. from his injury absence to start at quarterback in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football at the Green Bay Packers.

Very few were probably happier than Kyle Pitts.

The standout tight end was held catch-less in Week 1 of the season, with a potential 60-yard TD underthrown by Cooper Rush on Pitts’ only target.

Then in Week 2, Pitts had a huge day by comparison — one catch for 15 yards.

In all seriousness, he and the rest of the Falcons’ offense suffered from the lack of precision and potency in the pocket.

Penix isn’t perfect, and he’s still somewhat inexperienced, and he’s coming off a torn ACL. But his traits and his past suggest things should be a lot better for Pitts.

Kyle Pitts Stats With Michael Penix Jr.

To figure this out, we’ve looked at each game these guys played together in the 2025 season. Penix started 9 of the Falcons’ 17 regular season games, so that’s how we’ll break this down — each of those nine games.

They got off to a great start in Week 1. Penix targeted Pitts eight times, and they connected on seven for 59 yards.

The next week, Pitts caught 4-of-5 targets for 37 yards.

Week 3 was similar, catching 4-of-6 targets for 39 yards.

The Falcons picked up an impressive win over the Commanders in Week 4, with Pitts throwing to Pitts five times — and Pitts catching all five for 70 yards and a touchdown.

After a bye, the Falcons shocked the Bills, but Pitts was quiet, catching 3-of-4 targets for 18 yards.

Penix then targeted Pitts 10 times in Week 7. Pitts caught seven of them for 62 yards.

The Falcons then went a week without Penix, but when he returned in Week 9, the lefty threw Pitts’ way seven times and connected four times for 48 yards.

Penix’s final two starts for Pitts were both quiet. Two catches apiece, once on five targets (38 yards in Week 10) and once on three targets (14 yards in Week 11).

Pitts’ biggest game of the season, that 11 catches and 166 yards and 3 touchdowns, came with Kirk Cousins playing quarterback in Week 15.

Still, Pitts had more targets with Penix in every game they played together last season than he had in either game to start the 2026 season. The bar was set low, but it’s clear Penix exceeds that.

Week 3 Kyle Pitts Fantasy Outlook

Many people have been wondering about Pitts in the early going since he was drafted to be a starting tight end in most fantasy leagues.

The reality is you have to give him at least a week with Penix before moving on. And it’s probably fair to start Pitts on Thursday night, unless you have an obvious better option.

Pitts has always been a frustratingly inconsistent player, but his big games are huge, and that’s what you’ve signed up for. It’s worth seeing exactly how good Penix looks before making your final decision on Pitts.