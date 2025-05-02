Atlanta Falcons Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Star Receiver

Drake London has breakout season

Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Drake London had a breakout season last year for the Falcons. The former first-round pick finished the season fourth in receiving yards with 1,271 while also scoring 9 touchdowns. He also was ninth in the league with 100 receptions. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson loves having London as his number 1 receiver.

“Drake is a dog,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said back in January. “That’s the best way to describe him, whether it’s practice field, whether it’s meetings, whether it’s game. He is so competitive, hyper-competitive, that it’s good that he has these emotions that happen with it.”

“Sometimes he can channel them and even be a little better. But then you’re like, ‘Man, that’s what makes you go.'”Drake should be in line to be one of the highest-paid receivers in the league soon as he is one of the better young receivers in the league.”

What makes him truly elite isn’t just raw talent he is the complete package. His route running is surgical, his hands are reliable under pressure, and his football IQ is off the charts.Starting quarterback Michael Penix trusts him in the clutch. Coaches build game plans around him.

London signs extension

London fits the mold of general manager Terry Fontenot’s vision of having young playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. In a May 1, 2025, article by Terrin Waack, several key figures stress the importance of having London on the team and the value he adds.

“We want dudes that when we lose, they’re angry and they’re not OK, and they don’t sleep well when we’re losing,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. “That’s the kind of guy he is. We’ll take a lot like that heart that Drake has. If you could do heart transplants and do it to everybody, then we’ll be in good shape.”

Current quarterback coach and former wide receiver coach TJ Yates loves the growth of London from year one to now.

“We grew a lot as a coach-player relationship,” Yates said. “Seeing him not only grow as a football player but as a young man, just maturing in that standpoint, and becoming one of the leaders on this team; he deserves every single bit of it. He works so hard. He is such a great person off the field.”

“It’s funny because his demeanor off the field is very different than his demeanor on the field — how he can just flip that switch on and off. Just learning how to battle with that because sometimes he can get pretty juiced up.”

London extensions keep him an Atlanta Falcons through the 2026 season. The fifth-year option will count almost $6.8 million against the cap the team salary cap. According to the Roster Management System, the option year will be worth in the neighborhood of $16.8 million.London should have another breakout season for the Falcons as he clearly has established himself as one of the league’s better receivers.

