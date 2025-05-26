Atlanta Falcons Jake Matthews Makes List for Top 30 and over Players

Atlanta Falcons Jake Matthews has been a cornerstone on the offensive line for more than a decade. Matthews was selected by the Falcons with the 6th overall pick in the 2014 draft. Pro Football Focus placed Matthews on their top 30 players over 30 list going into 2025. Dalton Wasserman ranked Matthews 24 on the list as he has been one of the most consistent pass blockers in the league:

Matthews remains one of the NFL’s most consistent pass protectors entering his age-33 season. He earned an 85.4 pass-blocking grade in 2024 — the second-best of his career — and has posted a grade above 80.0 in eight of the past ten seasons. His durability also stands out, with over 1,000 snaps played in each of the past 10 years.

Matthews signs an extension this season

Earlier this season Matthews signed a two-year extension. Every great offensive line has a tone-setter, and for the Falcons that’s Jake. He communicates pre-snap protections, helps younger linemen recognize stunts and blitzes, and holds the entire front five accountable. Unfortunately, Matthews has only made one Pro Bowl team during his career.

“He’s so deserving of any type of recognition that he gets,” Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said. “Because that’s a huge feat. You don’t see that a lot. For him to do that – be consistently playing at the level that he’s done so for so long now and continue to do so – that’s very special.”

“The people in that building know how valuable he is to the organization,” Bruce said. “He’s been a little frustrated by not getting some of the accolades, and I’m like, ‘Man, the greatest endorsement you get is by the Falcons extending your contract. Because they don’t do that for everybody.'”

Many feel like Jake got his work ethic from his hall-of-fame dad Bruce Matthews who is a hall-of-fame tackle.

Matthews has been an iron man for Atlanta

Matthews has played in and started 179 out of 180 games as a professional.

“I think his greatest quality is that he never gets mentioned,” Bruce said. “I know the coaches, and there never has to be a conversation about the left tackle, like, ‘Is Jake going to show up this week?’ There’s never a conversation about, ‘Well, can we do that on the left side?’ Because Jake is there. They know he’s a very intuitive and athletic player.

“Jake makes us all better,” Ledford said. “It’s not just us as a team. He makes me better as a coach and makes his teammates better as players. We’re very fortunate to have him.”

This season will be different for Matthews as he will not be the blindside blocker as this year’s starting quarterback will be Michael Penix who is a left-handed quarterback. Matthews’s leadership will be counted on again this season as he is the anchor of not only the offensive line but the offense as well. It should be another pro bowl caliber season for the Falcons iron man.