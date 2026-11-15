Michael Penix Jr. Wants Falcons to Do One Thing With Bijan Robinson Going Forward

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. wants the team to do one thing with running back Bijan Robinson after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

In the game, Robinson had 20 touches (16 carries and four receptions). Speaking to reporters after the game, Penix said the Falcons need to get Robinson more involved in the offense.

“We’ve gotta get him the ball more,” Penix said, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

Robinson entered the Week 10 game as the NFL’s leading rusher. In the loss, the former Texas star had just four receiving yards but posted 71 rushing yards and a touchdown.

This season, Robinson has had 20 or more carries three times, and the Falcons won two of those games. The only loss came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season opener when Cooper Rush was the starting quarterback.

Bijan Robinson Is a Force When He Gets the Touches

Getting Robinson more carries or receptions doesn’t guarantee victories, but it gives the Falcons the best chance to win. In the 29-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Robinson had 25 touches for 122 yards from scrimmage. In the 35-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers, Robinson had 31 touches for 213 yards from scrimmage.

Robinson is one of the NFL’s best players. In 2025, the 24-year-old was selected to the All-Pro First Team after rushing for 1,478 yards and seven touchdowns, while posting 820 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Bijan Robinson Understands Falcons Fans Being Frustrated

When the Falcons beat the Packers and New Orleans Saints to go 2-2 on the year, Robinson was looked at as a candidate for the MVP award, rushing for 339 yards in the two games. He would not rush for 100 yards again until last week, when he got 100 yards in the 34-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Falcons are now 3-7, and their playoff hopes are on thin ice despite the three other teams in the NFC South having only three wins entering Week 10. As Atlanta was losing to Kansas City on Sunday, fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium began booing.

“[Fans] put in their hard-earned work every single week to try to make it to these games, and it’s our job to make it count for them,” Robinson said after the game. “So yeah, when they boo us, we deserve it.”

The Falcons have a bye next weekend and return to action on Nov. 29, when they face the Minnesota Vikings on the road.