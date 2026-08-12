Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Shares Doctor’s Message About His ACL Amid Recovery

The Atlanta Falcons received a very encouraging piece of news on Wednesday regarding QB Michael Penix Jr.

Penix Jr.’s status for week one is currently in doubt, but once Michael Penix Jr. is cleared to play, there was a very positive report from his doctor regarding his knee.

He tore his ACL halfway through the 2025 season, and as is the case with ACL injuries, they often take a long time to recover from. However, according to a recent update from Penix’s doctor, the lengthy recovery time may be well worth the wait.

Michael Penix Jr.’s Doctor Reveals His ACL is ‘Amazing’

At Falcons training camp on Wednesday, Michael Penix Jr. spoke with the media and revealed an encouraging update surrounding his knee.

Apparently, Penix Jr.’s doctor told him that his ACL is ‘amazing’ and he should no longer has isued with it in his career.

Remember, Penix Jr. has already had a few different ACL tears in his football career.

Falcons reporter Marc Raimondi wrote:

“Penix said the doctor told him his ACL is amazing and he should never have another problem with it the rest of his career.”

This is what the doctor told Penix, per his media session today: “This is an amazing ACL. You should never have any more knee problems for the rest of your career.”

Very interesting, and this should excite Falcons fans, who may get to see an extended look at their potential franchise QB this season.

The Latest on Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. is currently in a QB battle with Tua Tagovailoa, but due to his knee injury, many believe that Tua will end up being the Falcons’ starter until Penix returns.

If Tua performs well, he may remain the Falcons’ QB. If he doesn’t perform well, Atlanta will likely have no hesitation in turning to Penix Jr. to get a closer look at the man they drafted in the first round a few years back.

Penix Jr. has been participating in training camp drills and 7-on-7 work and has looked good throwing the football. Earlier in August, as Falcons training camp rolls along, Penix Jr. indicated his body was feeling good and that he was getting stronger each week. He hasn’t been participating in 11-on-11 drills, but that could be the next step.

For now, Tua Tagovailoa has been named Atlanta’s preseason starter.