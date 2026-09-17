Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Knee Injury Explanation Doesn’t Add Up

Michael Penix Jr. has quickly become a point of frustration for Atlanta Falcons fans.

The third-year quarterback has been cleared to return from his knee injury recovery after a 2025 season-ending torn ACL — the third ACL tear he has had since beginning his college football career.

Penix, though, hasn’t returned to game action, and when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday, it wasn’t clear whether he’d be back soon or not.

The lefty didn’t want to rule himself out for Week 2, but he also suggested there were a couple things he had to get right physically before he could get back on the field.

To provide a quick contrast, though, the Falcons then listed Penix as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

That led to some digging on social media, and one reporter noticed that this doesn’t all add up.

Michael Penix Jr. Contrasting Explanations

On Wednesday, Penix told reporters that “it’s not a mental thing” and “physically I need to hit a couple more goals.”

A bit more than a month prior, Penix had gone on the podcast of former Panthers QB Cam Newton. During that appearance, Penix said, “Physically I got a good ACL.”

Viewed through one lens, those don’t quite add up with each other.

Is the ACL good physically, or not?

Michael Penix Jr. August 11th on Cam Newton’s podcast saying: “Physically I got a good ACL…I can go out there and do anything.” Michael Penix Jr. today:

“It’s not a mental thing…physically I need to hit a couple more goals.” #Falcons https://t.co/2AW6PqGt9X pic.twitter.com/3qPHMripsy — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) September 16, 2026

Of course, there could be other physical things going on that Penix simply doesn’t want to get into the details of, which might be the most logical explanation. There can also be other body parts impacted by recovery from a serious injury.

On the surface, though, the statements are rather contradictory, and it only makes Penix’s absence even more frustrating.

When Can Michael Penix Jr. Come Back?

It hasn’t yet been made clear when Penix will come back, although a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport earlier this week suggested that Week 3 was more likely than Week 2.

The Falcons play the Panthers on Sunday in Week 2, then they’ve got a quick turnaround to Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers to open the NFL’s Week 3 action.

It’s not that different in terms of recovery timeline, but maybe the Falcons would like to ensure Penix doesn’t have to play two games in five days right when he comes back.

At this point, though, Penix also suggested Wednesday that the final call is his, that when he feels right, he’ll be back out on the field.

Falcons fans are starting to question when Penix is going to feel right, though. At the moment, his path back to the field has been less smooth than might’ve been envisioned.