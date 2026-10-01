Michael Penix’s Wife Catches Attention in Romantic Video With Falcons QB

Michael Penix Jr. earned himself plenty of new fans among the Atlanta Falcons’ faithful with his Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers.

Apparently some of those fans are also letting Penix’s wife know how awesome they think the left-handed quarterback is.

Penix’s wife, Olivia, posted a funny video on TikTok this week in which she spent some time with Penix.

The caption from Olivia was:

“How the Falcons fans in my DMs expect me to treat my husband this week.”

The video features Olivia doing a bunch of nice things for Penix — including putting on his signature do-rag near the end of the video.

Olivia Penix Video

The idea here clearly is that Falcons fans were imploring Olivia to treat her husband well after his great performance for the Falcons.

She overlays the video with a portion of the Destiny’s Child song called “Cater 2 U.”

These are the section of the lyrics she uses, via Genius Lyrics:

Baby, I see you workin’ hard

Wanna let you know I’m proud, let you know that I admire what you do

Don’t know if I need to reassure you

My life would be purposeless without you (Yeah)

If I want it, I got it

When I ask you, you provide it

You inspire me to be better (Ooh)

You challenge me for the better (Ooh)

Sit back and let me pour out my love letter

Let me help you take off your shoes

Untie your shoestrings, take off your cuff links (Yeah)

What you wanna eat, boo? (Yeah)

Let me feed you

Let me run your bathwater

Whatever you desire, I’ll supply ya

Sing you a song, turn the game on

I’ll brush your hair, help you put your durag on

This is the video, which can be clicked on to view at the link if it doesn’t display properly here:

my quarterback of the atlanta falcons of the national football league pic.twitter.com/XcLlCaNQJE — Xander 🔴 (@Xander110011) October 1, 2026

Michael Penix-Olivia Penix Relationship History

Penix and his long-time girlfriend Olivia Carter got married in early May.

The wedding was attended by the Falcons’ trio of offensive stars: Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

Penix and Carter got engaged in 2024.

Olivia was a Division I soccer player at the University of Nevada. A native of Washington, she met Penix when he was playing football for the UW Huskies.

Penix knows that he has a heartfelt supporter in Olivia who will be there for him in the weeks that the fans might not be so proud of his performances.

And hey — this is Penix’s first season as a married QB. Maybe that will enhance his game in a way that is a good outcome for everyone in the Falcons’ sphere.