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Michael Penix’s Wife Catches Attention in Romantic Video With Falcons QB

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Michael Penix Jr. made his first start for the Falcons in Week 3.
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GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Michael Penix Jr. earned himself plenty of new fans among the Atlanta Falcons’ faithful with his Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers.

Apparently some of those fans are also letting Penix’s wife know how awesome they think the left-handed quarterback is.

Penix’s wife, Olivia, posted a funny video on TikTok this week in which she spent some time with Penix.

The caption from Olivia was:

“How the Falcons fans in my DMs expect me to treat my husband this week.”

The video features Olivia doing a bunch of nice things for Penix — including putting on his signature do-rag near the end of the video.

Olivia Penix Video

The idea here clearly is that Falcons fans were imploring Olivia to treat her husband well after his great performance for the Falcons.

She overlays the video with a portion of the Destiny’s Child song called “Cater 2 U.”

These are the section of the lyrics she uses, via Genius Lyrics:

Baby, I see you workin’ hard
Wanna let you know I’m proud, let you know that I admire what you do
Don’t know if I need to reassure you
My life would be purposeless without you (Yeah)
If I want it, I got it
When I ask you, you provide it
You inspire me to be better (Ooh)
You challenge me for the better (Ooh)
Sit back and let me pour out my love letter
Let me help you take off your shoes
Untie your shoestrings, take off your cuff links (Yeah)
What you wanna eat, boo? (Yeah)
Let me feed you
Let me run your bathwater
Whatever you desire, I’ll supply ya
Sing you a song, turn the game on
I’ll brush your hair, help you put your durag on

This is the video, which can be clicked on to view at the link if it doesn’t display properly here:

Michael Penix-Olivia Penix Relationship History

Penix and his long-time girlfriend Olivia Carter got married in early May.

The wedding was attended by the Falcons’ trio of offensive stars: Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

Penix and Carter got engaged in 2024.

Olivia was a Division I soccer player at the University of Nevada. A native of Washington, she met Penix when he was playing football for the UW Huskies.

Penix knows that he has a heartfelt supporter in Olivia who will be there for him in the weeks that the fans might not be so proud of his performances.

And hey — this is Penix’s first season as a married QB. Maybe that will enhance his game in a way that is a good outcome for everyone in the Falcons’ sphere.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Michael Penix’s Wife Catches Attention in Romantic Video With Falcons QB

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