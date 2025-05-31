Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver Looking Forward to ‘Having Some Exciting Plays’

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney had an amazing season in his first year as an Atlanta Falcons. Mooney signed a free-agent deal with the Falcons last season after playing with the Chicago Bears the previous season. He signed a three-year contract many consider his signing as one of the most underrated signings of last season. After overcoming early setbacks, Mooney showcased his elite speed and big-play ability in the 2024 season, solidifying his status as one of the league’s most explosive receivers.

Mooney finished a ridiculous 8 yards shy of 1,000 yards on the season which wasn’t never the goal for him. In a recent article by Terrin Waack, he explains he came to Atlanta to win.

“I didn’t come here for 1,000 yards,” Mooney said. “I came here to win.”

“I probably shouldn’t say this,” Falcons wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard said, “but it’s safe to say that Moon re-introduced himself to the league a little bit last year.”

Mooney Has Elite Speed

Blessed with Olympic-level burst and agility, Mooney quickly became one of the league’s most feared receivers. His unique ability to blow past defenders, combined with crisp route-running and elite ball tracking, makes him nearly impossible to cover one-on-one.

“I did pretty well with the deep routes,” Mooney said. “The biggest thing, what I want to do, is catch the ball and take something to the crib, make at least three people miss and have some exciting plays.”

Darnell isn’t just a straight-line burner. He’s evolved into a complete receiver running every route on the tree, making tough catches in traffic, and serving as a leader for the Falcon’s young core. His confidence is contagious, and his work ethic behind the scenes matches his electric play on Sundays.

“We look at Mooney as, obviously, a yards-per-catch guy, a vertical threat (and) a veteran presence that can help, I think, with each guy in their role,” Hilliard said. “Considering he was a fifth-round draft pick and earned an opportunity to earn a second contract, he knows what it takes to be a pro.

“So, we’re going to lean on him a lot more than we did last year and see where that goes.”

Mooney Is a Money Player

With Mooney at the helm of the Falcons’ passing game, Atlanta has transformed into one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. And as long as he’s on the field, there’s always a chance for a highlight because, with Darnell Mooney, it only takes one step to break the game wide open.

As he moves into this season with his breakout season behind him, Mooney is poised for continued success. His ability to stretch the field complements the Falcons offensive scheme, and his chemistry with quarterback Michael Penix continues to grow. As he enters the next phase of his career, Mooney aims to build on his achievements and solidify his place among the NFL’s elite receivers.